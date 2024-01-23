A WWE Monday Night Raw show in 2009 (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Starting next year, WWE Raw, one of the world's most popular pro-wrestling television shows, will stream exclusively on Netflix, putting an end to a 31-year run on broadcast television.

TKO, the company that emerged from the merger of WWE and UFC in September 2023, said that Raw - which has broadcast weekly on Monday night's since 1993 - will transition to a streaming-exclusive format from January 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans outside the United States will have access to all weekly WWE shows and live events on the streaming service, including "Premium Live Event" specials (previously known as pay-per view events) such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

The initial impact of the new deal will be seen first by viewers in the USA, Canada, UK, and Latin America, with plans to expand to other countries later.

WWE Raw has aired over 1,650 episodes since its inception, and is considered a must-watch for WWE fans eager to stay abreast of the latest wrestling storylines.

Company executives have said that the show garners 17.5 million viewers weekly in the US. Though, in typical pro-wrestling fashion, that is likely to be an inflated number, with recent weekly viewing figures putting the true number of live viewers at around only 2 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, WWE does boast an impressive 1 billion followers across various social media platforms, including YouTube, where highlights and clips of Raw and other shows are available to catch up following broadcast.

Nick Khan, WWE President, said: "We believe Netflix, as one of the world's leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw's live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."

The company also announced that wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken on a directorial role at TKO. As part of this agreement, he now holds ownership of The Rock trademark.

While the in-ring name has been associated with Johnson since his transition to the film industry, it previously belonged to WWE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement has sparked renewed speculation about a potential return to the wrestling ring, especially after an unexpected appearance on Raw earlier this month.

It is thought The Rock could return to face Roman Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania event in Philadelphia. WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, and the company's highest profile bouts are often held back for the event.

Since this year's event will be WrestleMania's 40th edition, WWE are expected to go all out and bring back some past legends that have become synonymous with the show.

Reigns is Johnson's real-life cousin, and has been involved in a "Head of the Table" storyline which has involved him holding WWE's Universal Champion for 1,241 days, the longest championship reign since 1988.