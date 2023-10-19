Rhea Ripley has topped Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Women's 250 list for 2023 after an incredible 12 months (Credit: Getty Images)

WWE star Rhea Ripley is having an incredible 2023 so far; one of the hottest draws in the company with incredible chemistry alongside her Judgement Day cohorts of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and, of course, Dirty Dominik Mysterio and current Women’s Champion, the Australia born athlete has now topped the ranking in the 2023 PWI Women’s 250.

The PWI Women's 250 is an annual list created by Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI), a renowned professional wrestling magazine. The list ranks the top 250 female professional wrestlers from various wrestling promotions worldwide.

PWI compiles the rankings based on several criteria, including in-ring performance, championship victories, influence in the wrestling industry, and overall impact across the time period of July 1 2022 to July 1 2023 with Ripley (real name Demi Bennett) by and large the front runner during this time period.

Elsewhere in the top ten, fellow WWE superstar Bianca Belair ended up taking the third position on the rankings, with Jamie Hayter and Willow Nightingale taking up positions for All Elite Wrestling. Two female wrestlers from Canadian promotion Impact Wrestling also made it into the top ten, with Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace at numbers seven and ten respectively.

Only two wrestlers from the acclaim Joshi promotion STARDOM made it into the top ten, which is interesting considering how big the promotion is in Japan; Giulia and Tam Nakano both ranked second and fifth respectively - but it is important to know that, much like the men’s 500, the list is considered by some to be within the remit of kayfabe (storyline).

The PWI Women’s 250 top ten

Rhea Ripley (WWE) Giulia (Stardom) Bianca Belair (WWE) Jamie Hayter (AEW) Tam Nakano (Stardom) Athena (ROH) Deonna Purrazzo (Impact) Willow Nightingale (AEW) Kamille (NWA) Jordynne Grace (Impact)

Who is Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripley during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Demi Bennett, born on October 11, 1996, in Adelaide, South Australia, embarked on her professional wrestling journey under the moniker Rhea Ripley - a name she took from both a goddess and the last name from Ellen Ripley, one of the first female action heroes portrayed by Sigourney Weaver in the ‘Alien’ franchise.

Her early days in the wrestling industry saw her training and competing in various promotions, including Riot City Wrestling and New Horizon Pro Wrestling. During her time with RCW, she secured the RCW Women's Championship twice, solidifying her reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the ring.

In 2017, Rhea Ripley's talents caught the attention of WWE, leading to her participation in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. Displaying her formidable skills, she made a strong impression despite not clinching the top spot. Her journey with WWE continued as she transitioned to the NXT UK brand, ultimately winning the NXT UK Women's Championship and becoming the first female Australian champion in WWE history. Ripley's ascension continued as she transitioned back to the main NXT roster, eventually claiming the NXT Women's Championship.