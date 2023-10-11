Wrestling has had many tragedies, but none more harrowing that the lives of The Von Erich family - now captured in A24’s “The Iron Claw.”

Images have been floating around online showing Zac Efron and “The Bear” actor Jeremy Allen White looking very muscular as of late; did the two have some potential “tweakment” during the ongoing strikes in Hollywood?

In reality, both have bulked up for their roles in an upcoming film based on the tragic life of the wrestling family The Von Erichs, with Efron and White portraying two of the brothers from a dynasty that made their name when wrestling was a collection of territories across the land - when wrestling lived on the idea of kayfabe (keeping character) and bigger was better.

We know now, after the infamous WWF steroid trial and the losses of wrestling such as Eddie Guerrero about the dangers of the maverick on-the-road lives of wrestlers, or sports entertainers if you’re a WWE enthusiast, in an era where wellness policy violations were not a thing.

“The Iron Claw,” directed by Sean Durkin, is a biopic centered around the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers from the 1960s onwards that had enormous success, and popularized the iron claw professional wrestling hold. However, they not only had to battle inside the ring, but fight the “Von Erich curse” outside of it - according to the synopsis. Admittedly, as a movie fan, I sometimes feel synopsises have a certain element of hyperbole - they have to.

But as a wrestling fan, it’s a pretty accurate summary of the tragic circumstances that plagued one of wrestling’s first dynasties; from addiction, suicidal iteration and not “getting over” (a wrestling term for not garnering the reaction required from the fans), if the “Darkside Of The Ring” episode wasn’t gruelling enough for you, rest assured with A24 behind the production, there is going to be some dark overtones throughout the feature.

Who were The Von Erich Family?

The cast of "The Iron Claw" (left) and the Von Erich family during their heyday on the wrestling territories (Credit: Rasslin' History 101/A24)

The Von Erich wrestling family is a legendary American wrestling dynasty that achieved fame and success in the world of professional wrestling. The family was led by patriarch Fritz Von Erich (real name Jack Adkisson), who was a wrestler himself and later became a successful promoter in Texas. Fritz had six sons, five of whom pursued careers in professional wrestling: David, Kevin, Kerry, Mike, and Chris.

Tragically, the Von Erich family experienced an extraordinary amount of personal and professional tragedies, earning them the unfortunate moniker of "The Curse of the Von Erichs." These traumatic events took a significant toll on the family and had a lasting impact on the wrestling community.

The first tragic loss was David Von Erich, who was widely regarded as the most talented wrestler among the brothers. He was a rising star in World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) and was poised for a successful career. However, on February 10, 1984, David was found dead in his hotel room while on a tour in Japan. The official cause of death was ruled as acute enteritis, but rumours and speculations about drug use and other factors surrounded his untimely passing.

Just months after David's death, another blow struck the family. On June 10, 1984, Mike Von Erich attempted suicide by overdosing on pills. He survived the attempt but struggled with health issues and depression for the rest of his life. Mike's health deteriorated, and he passed away on April 12, 1987, from an apparent toxic shock syndrome caused by a prescription painkiller.

In 1986, tragedy struck again when Kerry Von Erich, also known as "The Texas Tornado," was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident. As a result of the accident, Kerry's right foot had to be amputated. Despite this setback, he continued wrestling and even won the WWF Intercontinental Championship. However, the emotional toll from the accident and other personal struggles took a toll on Kerry. On February 18, 1993, he tragically took his own life by gunshot.

Chris Von Erich, the youngest of the brothers, also struggled with mental health issues and depression. On September 12, 1991, Chris ended his life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As if the family hadn't endured enough heartbreak, in 1997, another son, Mike's twin brother, Chris Jr., passed away from a drug overdose.

Who is starring in “The Iron Claw”?

Alongside Zac Efron, Lily James and Jeremy Allen White, the world of wrestling also will be involved in the production; IMDB lists current AEW Heavyweight Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman taking on the role of Lance Von Erich, while former WWE Tag Team and Cruiserweight champion Chavo Guerrero Jr - nephew of the late Eddie Guerrero - will take on the role of The Sheik.

When is “The Iron Claw” being released?