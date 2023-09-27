Trick Williams gets a title shot, the war between Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin continues and Ilja Dragunov vows to hurt NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The final NXT show before their PLE this weekend, No Mercy, has taken place overnight and with it comes new matches for the premium live event, tensions between friends and a typical NXT brawl between two heated rivals after one seriously injured another competitor.

We learned that ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio, the current NXT North American champion, will now defend the title against Trick Williams, the associate of the current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Williams won a fatal four-way against Axiom, Tyler Bate and Dragon Lee, but there was tension earlier in the night between Williams and Hayes when the latter indicated he was looking for his own championship - something that did not sit well with Hayes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of the NXT Champion, the contract signing for the upcoming NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes took place. Both competitors exchanged words, with Carmelo emphasizing the significance of his title reign and Ilja vowing to bring unimaginable pain. This sets the stage for an intense showdown at No Mercy.

The war between Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker also escalated on this week's show, as a backstage altercation between Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker took centre stage after Corbin's match. The intense brawl spilt from the arena's confines into the parking lot, resulting in a dramatic confrontation and damage to property.

And longtime BritWres fans can jump for joy, if you didn’t catch the show live, knowing that Butch (fka Pete Dunne) is now your inaugural NXT Global Heritage Invitation winner. The inaugural invitational came to a thrilling end as Butch defeated Joe Coffey to earn a championship opportunity at NXT No Mercy against Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar.

NXT Results - September 26 2023

NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals - Butch def. Joe Coffey

Trick Williams def. Joe Gacy

Baron Corbin def. Josh Briggs

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Strap Match - Eddy Thorpe def. Dijak

Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer

Fatal 4-Way Match (winner gets an NXT North American Title shot) - Trick Williams def. Dragon Lee, Tyler Bate, & Axiom

Updated WWE No Mercy card

Those results mean that we should now have a finalized card for Saturday’s WWE No Mercy show, which looks as follows:

NXT Championship - Carmelo Hayes © vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch © vs Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship (Special referee: Dragon Lee) - Dominik Mysterio © vs Trick Williams

NXT Heritage Cup (British Rounds Rules) - Noam Dar © vs Butch

Bron Breakker vs Baron Corbin

Number 1 contenders match for the NXT Tag Team Championship - The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) (c) vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza)

Where can I watch WWE No Mercy in the UK?