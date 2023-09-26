I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve had to defend watching wrestling, but never had to defend watching ‘Game of Thrones.’ Why is that?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Can you feel that, wrestling fans? That’s the feeling of a form of entertainment long considered ‘beneath’ many people reaching a critical mass. From the success of both WWE and AEW’s shows recently held in the United Kingdom to Australia earning their first Premium Live Event (PPV) next year through WWE’s ‘Elimination Chamber’ event, there is a reason for the sudden interest in wrestling companies expanding their international presence - because it’s starting to feel we’re about to enter a new boom period of professional wrestling/sports entertainment/that thing where men in pants wrestle on another (delete as per your take on ‘sport’).

Some of this might be because of the storylines that are being presented in wrestling companies; gone are the days of a character based on an occupation or voodoo curses affecting wrestlers (these are both true, by the way) and instead we have some nuance in our storylines that are almost akin to television shows celebrated like ‘Game of Thones’ or ‘The Sopranos.’ No longer is the case of ‘you stole my title, now I am going to beat you up,’ and instead gaslighting, manipulation and family dramas take centre stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take for a recent example the WWE’s handling of their marquee entertainer, Roman Reigns. A character that for a number of years ‘die hard’ wrestling fans (or smarks if you want to call us that) loathed as the company actively pushed the underdog down many throats. An underdog who, for those that are familiar with behind-the-scenes news, was fed corny lines and basically every bit your ‘white meat babyface’ (a super-duper good guy in wrestling) - in an era where fans gravitate towards edgier, three-dimensional characters. And that doesn’t have the weight of the corporate machine driving them.

His major story arc since returning in 2020 was that he demanded the fans (known in the WWE as the ‘WWE Universe’) acknowledge his greatness. We finally got the bad-guy character many wished Roman Reigns to become, but little did we know how long-term the storytelling around Roman Reigns and his family would be.

For three years, Reigns has managed to keep his title through not only his brutal strength but through manipulation and controlling behaviour. He demanded his cousin Jey Uso fall in line, going as far as to brutalize not only Uso, but his twin brother Jimmy in the process. Jey, gaslight and finally ‘understanding’ what Roman was doing, fell in line. Followed closely by his brother Jimmy (who understandably did not want to see his twin brother feel the wrath of Reigns), then Jimmy and Jey’s younger brother Solo Sikoa (the enforcer of the elders of the Samoan Tribe the family ‘belong’ to), and finally an honorary member Sami Zayn.

We, the viewers, of course, knew what Reigns was up to with backstage segments allowing us to see what the characters involved in the storyline didn’t. In the ring, we saw that same storytelling occur - the hesitation between Sami Zayn attacking his longtime friend Kevin Owens, only for him to pull the trigger and turn his back on his friendship for the sake of Roman Reigns' approval.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At this point in the storyline, the cracks have well and truly shown, and ‘Roman’s Empire’ is falling apart. Jey Uso finally realized Roman Reigns’ manipulative behaviour, Sami Zayn refused to mame his friend Kevin Owens, leading him to strike the “big bad” of Roman Reigns and now all eyes are focusing on what Solo Sikoa plans to do - will he be the next to leave Reigns, leaving a champion all alone on an “island of relevancy”?

That’s for the next few chapters of the book to answer ahead of Wrestlemania - often regarded as the “season finale” of the WWE’s weekly programming.

Wrestling storytelling is now every bit as intriguing as television series

Admittedly I’ve breezed through some of the more nuanced moments of The Bloodline storyline, but it is three years of storytelling rooted to the logical conclusion - the good guy Cody Rhodes fulfilling his destiny and winning the championship Roman Reigns has long held, a championship his late father Dusty Rhodes never managed to capture during his storied career.

If that kind of story was in an HBO or Showtime series and was not struck with the stigma of what some people still believe wrestling is (and I know it’s fake. So’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what’s your point?), it would be water cooler conversation. But that’s exactly the place we are at right now with professional wrestling: nuanced storytelling that isn’t condescending to fans in the know while also not alienating the ‘archetype’ wrestling fan who still believes it’s real to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The only difference in my opinion is the presentation of that storytelling, but what’s so bad about ‘lycra-ladened big men slapping each other’ when compared to ‘brother and sister don’t know they’re brother and sister, sleep with each other and then both have rights to the Iron Throne?’ It’s this generalisation that wrestling is stupid, dumb, goofy and not a real sport.