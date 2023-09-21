Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WWE are currently in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over a deal which could see him appear at their Crown Jewel event, according to reports.

The fifth edition of the show takes place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 4 November and it is expected to draw in a huge audience from around the world.

WWE are exploring ways to make this year’s event even bigger, whilst increasing revenue and the organisers are aiming to target one of the most marketable stars in the world of sport.

Ronaldo has a following of over 606 million people on Instagram which makes him not only the most followed athlete in the world of sport, but also the most followed individual on the planet ahead of the likes of Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and former La Liga rival Lionel Messi.

Reports from AS claim that WWE want Ronaldo to make a debut appearance during the show and it is likely that the 38-year-old would receive a huge fee if he agreed to the deal.

The five-time Ballon’ d’Or winner would follow in the footsteps of a number of famous faces in football who have previously taken part in events including Adebayo Akinfenwa and Grant Holt.

Former Manchester United team mate Wayne Rooney also starred at the 2015 WWE Raw Event in Manchester.

While Ronaldo’s former coach Jose Mourinho even appeared for a cameo in the crowd on Monday Night Raw back in 2007.

NXT star Apollo Crew has praised the prospect of Ronaldo appearing in WWE. Speaking to The Sun, he said: “Honestly, with that mentality to be a top athlete in the world on that level, I think just the mentality alone he would’ve done okay.