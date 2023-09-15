Everton takeover: who are 777 Partners? Net worth detailed - who Steven Pasko is

Everton are on the verge of completing a bumper takeover deal with American firm 777 Partners to bring an end to Farhad Moshiri’s tenure at the club.

The deal would bring an end to an era fraught with frustration at Goodison Park since the British-Iranian tycoon invested in the side in 2016. The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to Premier League, FA and Financial Conduct Authority approval.

Moshiri said in a statement: "The nature of ownership and financing of top football clubs has changed immeasurably since I first invested in Everton over seven years ago.

"The days of an owner/benefactor are seemingly out of reach for most, and the biggest clubs are now typically owned by well-resourced private equity firms, specialist sports investors or state-backed companies and funds."

NationalWorld has all you need to know about 777 Partners and the takeover of Everton Football Club.

What do 777 Partners do and how do they make their money?

777 Partners is an investment firm based in Miami. In recent years the group has heavily expanded its sporting portfolio and the acquisition of Everton is another move to that end.

The firm aims to provide growth capital for businesses and boasts the slogan that 'capital is the lifeblood of commerce'. The company claims: "For capital to be truly transformative it must be combined with intellectual, digital, and human capital... and that's what sets 777 apart."

777 Partners has already invested in Vasco de Gama in Brazil, Standard Liege in Belgium, Hertha Berlin of Germany and Europa League winners Sevilla. They also own a 45% stake in the British Basketball League and club London Lions.

The business also has assets in insurance, aviation, media and entertainment.

Who is in charge of Everton takeover group 777 Partners?

The two main names for Everton supporters to get familiar with are Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, the duo who founded 777 Partners in 2015.

The businessman joined forces on the 777 venture having both worked at another Florida investment firm, SuttonPark Capital.

Josh Wander of 777 Partners (Image: Getty Images)

Wanders appears to be taking the lead as spokesperson for the Toffees deal. On Friday morning he said: "We are truly humbled by the opportunity to become part of the Everton family as custodians of the club, and consider it a privilege to be able to build on its proud heritage and values.

"Our primary objective is to work with fans and stakeholders to develop the sporting and commercial infrastructure for the men’s and women’s teams that will deliver results for future generations of Everton supporters.

"As part of this, we are committed to partnering with the local community over the long-term, working on important projects such as the development of Bramley-Moore Dock as a world class stadium venue, allowing thousands more Evertonians to attend our home matches and contribute to the economic and cultural regeneration of Merseyside."

What is the net worth of 777 Partners - and are they richer than Farhad Moshiri?

The Co-Operation of Worldwide Broadcast report that 777 Partners have an annual revenue of £76.7 million, which is a revenue per employee at £247,000.

Through the group's investments in the sports, aviation, sustainability and fintech sectors, 777 Partners are believed to have a net worth of £9.7 billion.

That's a considerable amount wealthier than USM chairman Farhad Moshiri who, according to Forbes, has a net worth of £2.5 billion.

Are there any controversies surrounding the 777 Partners takeover of Everton?

Any Premier League takeover comes with a level of scrutiny and, more often than not, controversy and that is again the case with Everton.

BBC Sport reports that there are no concerns from the UK government over the deal but it remains a transaction that the Premier League must deal with.

777 Partners have been embroiled in several controversies and ongoing legal cases in the US do hang over the firm. The group, and sister company Sutton Park, have been accused of fraud but deny those accusations.