Newcastle United are hoping to end their three game losing streak as they face Brentford at St James’ Park

Newcastle United resume their Premier League campaign with a crucial match against Brentford.

The fixture is a direct repeat of Eddie Howe’s first-ever match in charge of Newcastle nearly two years ago, although he was ultimately forced to wait for his welcome due to Covid.

The match in October 2021 was a thrilling 3-3 draw which saw Jamal Lascelles score at both ends of the pitch , while Allan Saint-Maximin earned his side a late equaliser. The result did little favours for Newcastle at the time as they were rooted to the bottom of the table with just six points from 12 games.

Fast forward two seasons and Newcastle are now a Champions League club, while Brentford themselves only narrowly missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League on the final day of last season.

Both sides enter this season with much bigger expectations than they did two years ago and that is a testament to the excellent work of both Eddie Howe and Thomas Frank.

But when is Newcastle’s game with Brentford and how can fans follow all the action?

When is Newcastle vs Brentford?

Newcastle will go head-to-head with Brentford at St James’ Park on Saturday 16 September.

Eddie Howe’s side recorded victories in both their games against Brentford last season. They claimed a 5-1 win at St James’ Park in October and a 2-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium in April.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford

Sky Sports Main Event will provide comprehensive coverage of Newcastle’s game against Brentford as the Magpies aim to win their first game since the opening day of the season.

Newcastle are currently on a run of three consecutive losses, while Brentford are unbeaten with one victory and three draws.

Build up to the clash begins at 5pm and the game itself kicks off half an hour later at 5.30pm. Fans can also stream all of the action through the SkyGo app which is available to download on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Head to head record

Newcastle United are hoping to extend their unbeaten record against Brentford in the Premier League era. The Magpies have won three of their four games against the Bees and have drawn one.

Newcastle’s last defeat to Brentford came in the League Cup when Steve Bruce’s Newcastle suffered a 1-0 defeat in the quarter-final. Brentford were beaten on both occasions in the league during the Championship era with Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle recording 3-1 and 2-1 wins.

Brentford fans have to go back to 1948 for their last league victory against Newcastle.

Overall Newcastle have a record of 11 victories, one draw and four defeats against Brentford in all competitions.

Who is the favourite to win?

Newcastle are expected to return to winning ways according to SkyBet who have given them odds of 1/2 to win.