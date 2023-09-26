AEW returns to PPV this weekend with their tribute to the late Antonio Inoki - WrestleDream 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AEW return to PPV this weekend, with AEW WrestleDream set to pay homage to the late Japanese wrestling great Antonio Inoki with a collection of ‘dream’ matches featuring AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling talent. The event also happens to be held on the first anniversary of Inoki’s death, a big loss not only to Japanese wrestling but the wrestling world as a whole.

Perhaps the most anticipated match on the show is one that was originally meant to take place, however, injuries prevented what many describe as a ‘dream match’ between two of the best technical wrestlers in the industry today. Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan during his time in the WWE) will take on New Japan’s British export, Zack Sabre Jr., after a year of anticipation of their proposed bout at AEW/NJPW’s crossover event, AEW Forbidden Door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The saga of new best friends, current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and his new ‘bro,’ Adam Cole, will be defending their ROH World Tag Team Championships against the team of The Righteous (Ring of Honor’s Vincent and Dutch). The storyline here is if Adam Cole’s friend, Roddy Strong, and his former teammates The Kingdom (Matt Tavern and Mike Bennett) will get involved - Strong currently is not a fan of MJF, given his tendency to turn on people, but Adam Cole is also no stranger to turning on those close to him either.

The dream year for Eddie Kingston also continues - having not only competed in New Japan’s annual tournament, the G1 Climax, but also meeting his hero, Toshiaki Kawada, during his tour of Japan, the ‘Mad King’ is set to defend both the RoH World Championship and the NJPW Openweight Championship against NJPW hard hitter Katsuyori Shibata.

The undercard is also stacked, and we would be remiss not to mention the six-man tag between Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi and former WWE and WCW legend Chris Jericho taking on Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara and another BritWres export, Will Osprey, in what could be the match of the night. All three men have bad blood amongst one another, with recent developments seeing Sammy Guevara turn on Chris Jericho and join the Don Callis family, while Jericho recently announced he would be returning to Japan to face Takeshita on his home soil, Dramatic Dream Team Wrestling (DDT).

What matches have been announced so far for AEW WrestleDream?

As with many wrestling events, the card is subject to change, and with three more television shows taking place this week (AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, AEW Rampage), more matches may be announced.

AEW WrestleDream card:

AEW World Tag Team Championship - FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

ROH World Tag Team Championship - Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole and MJF) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch)

AEW TNT Championship - Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

ROH World Championship and Strong Openweight Championship - Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW TBS Championship - Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart (with Brody King)

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. - Singles match

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland - Singles match

Six-Man Tag Team Match - Chris Jericho and The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay) (with Don Callis)

Four-Way Tag Team Match for Future AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook

When is AEW WrestleDream taking place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

AEW WrestleDream will take place on October 1, 2023, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Where can I watch AEW WrestleDream in the United Kingdom?