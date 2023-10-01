WWE No Mercy results: new NXT Champions crowned as NXT Women’s Championship main events show
WWE’s NXT brand once again brought a hard-hitting event to WWE Networks viewers with their premium live event, No Mercy, overnight.
NXT’s premium live event is in the books, with No Mercy offering a host of title changes overnight, with some more surprising than others. In the main event, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Tiffany Stratton in a brutal Extreme Rules match - with photos afterwards showing just how much damage ‘The Man’ suffered, showing a deep cut to her body (NSFW) that was anything but pre-determined.
In another physical war, European wrestler Ilja Dragunov surprisingly beat NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes for the title belt. Dragunov finally scored the pinfall after a top-rope H-Bomb to earn the victory in what some members of the IWC were surprised, albeit pleasantly, at such a short reign for Hayes. Could ‘Melo be due a call-up to the main roster then?
Or will NXT creative tease tensions between Hayes and his friend Trick Williams, who is now your new NXT North American champion after beating ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio? With Mysterio’s recent rival, Dragon Lee, acting as special guest referee, William’s victory might sow the seeds of discord as he now eclipses his friend, Hayes, by being the only one of the two to hold a title.
The Family held their ground and retained their NXT Tag Team Champions title, as Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defied the odds in a Fatal 4-Way Match. A potential disaster loomed for The Family when Tony D suffered a right knee injury during the match. However, he made a triumphant return to the ring, fighting alongside his partner, Underboss.
And Noam Dar successfully retained the NXT Heritage Cup against Butch. The first round ended in a draw, but Dar resorted to a cheap shot after the bell in response to Butch's joint manipulation. Butch rebounded in the second round, but interference from Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson allowed Dar to secure the first fall.
Butch claimed the third round with a Bitter End, but a submission attempt in the fourth round maintained the tie. Despite a fifth round without a fall, Gallus made a late appearance, and Joe Coffey's intervention helped Dar secure the win.
WWE No Mercy results - September 30 2023
- Blair Davenport beat Kelani Jordan.
- Baron Corbin beat Bron Breakker.
- NXT North American Championship: Trick Williams defeated “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio ©.
- NXT Tag Team Championship: Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo © beat Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo, The Creed Brothers, and OTM.
- NXT Heritage Cup: Noam Dar © defeated Butch.
- NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes ©
- Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch © beat Tiffany Stratton.