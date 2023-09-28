AEW returns to PPV this weekend with their tribute to the late Antonio Inoki - WrestleDream 2023.

AEW return to PPV this weekend, with AEW WrestleDream set to pay homage to the late Japanese wrestling great Antonio Inoki with a collection of ‘dream’ matches featuring AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling talent. The event also happens to be held on the first anniversary of Inoki’s death, a big loss not only to Japanese wrestling but the wrestling world as a whole.

One of the matches on the card has changed since the September 27 2023 edition of 'AEW Dynamite' with the news that Adam Cole has broken his ankle in three places (legitimately), which has now led to a handicap match for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship between holder Maxwell Jacob Friedman and RoH's Vinnie and Dutch, also known as The Righteous. We also saw the addition of Ricky Starks taking on Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta, after a heated backstage confrontation also on 'AEW Dynamite.'

Perhaps the most anticipated match on the show is one that was originally meant to take place, however, injuries prevented what many describe as a ‘dream match’ between two of the best technical wrestlers in the industry today. Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan during his time in the WWE) will take on New Japan’s British export, Zack Sabre Jr., after a year of anticipation of their proposed bout at AEW/NJPW’s crossover event, AEW Forbidden Door.

The dream year for Eddie Kingston also continues - having not only competed in New Japan’s annual tournament, the G1 Climax, but also meeting his hero, Toshiaki Kawada, during his tour of Japan, the ‘Mad King’ is set to defend both the RoH World Championship and the NJPW Openweight Championship against NJPW hard hitter Katsuyori Shibata.

The undercard is also stacked, and we would be remiss not to mention the six-man tag between Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi and former WWE and WCW legend Chris Jericho taking on Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara and another BritWres export, Will Osprey, in what could be the match of the night. All three men have bad blood amongst one another, with recent developments seeing Sammy Guevara turn on Chris Jericho and join the Don Callis family, while Jericho recently announced he would be returning to Japan to face Takeshita on his home soil, Dramatic Dream Team Wrestling (DDT).

What matches have been announced so far for AEW WrestleDream?

As with many wrestling events, the card is subject to change, and with three more television shows taking place this week (AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, AEW Rampage), more matches may be announced.

Bryan Danielson Vs. Zach Sabre Jr.

Swerve Strickland Vs. Hangman

Tag Team Championship: FTR Vs. Aussie Open AEW Tag Team Championship

ROH Tag Team Championship: Handicap Match: MJF Vs. The Righteous

Jericho / Omega / Ibushi Vs. Guevara / Ospreay / Takeshita

ROH World Championship / NJPW Strong: Eddie Kingston Vs. Shibata

Ricky Starks Vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Tag Team Championship: FTR Vs. Aussie Open

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander Vs. Julia Hart

Young Bucks Vs. Gunns Vs. Cassidy / Hook Vs. Lucha Bros.

2/3 Falls Match: Christian Vs. Darby Allin

When is AEW WrestleDream taking place?

AEW WrestleDream will take place on October 1, 2023, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Where can I watch AEW WrestleDream in the United Kingdom?