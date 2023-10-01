The final AEW show before this evening’s AEW WrestleDream event escalated tension between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr.

In the final episode leading up to AEW WrestleDream, AEW Collision delivered an action-packed show featuring intense battles and jaw-dropping moments that left fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming pay-per-view event.

The night kicked off with a thrilling opener as Juice Robinson took on Andrade El Idolo. The hard-fought match saw both competitors pulling out all the stops, but it was Andrade who secured the victory with a Hammerlock DDT. The Best Friends faced off against The Kingdom in a tag team showdown that left fans on the edge of their seats. After an exhilarating battle, The Kingdom emerged victorious with a Spike Piledriver.

Julia Hart, accompanied by Brody King, went head-to-head with Vert Vixen. Hart showcased her skills and secured the win with a moonsault. However, it was her post-match challenge to Kris Statlander that stirred anticipation for their showdown at WrestleDream, while in a surprising turn of events, former UFC champion Josh Barnett accepted a challenge laid out by Claudio Castagnoli, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter at the pay-per-view event.

The main event featured a colossal six-man tag team match as Ricky Starks, Big Bill, and Aussie Open clashed with FTR, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta. The contest was filled with incredible action, with the team of Starks, Big Bill, and Aussie Open ultimately emerging victorious after a chaotic finish.

As tensions flared in the aftermath, the show concluded with a showdown between Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr., providing a thrilling preview of what's in store for AEW WrestleDream.

AEW Collision results - September 30 2023