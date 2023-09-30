John Cena finds help against The Bloodline and Bayley opens her mouth, leading to a triple threat at WWE Fastlane for IYO SKY

In a night filled with high-octane action and unexpected twists, the SmackDown ring sizzled on September 29, 2023. Fans were treated to a series of electrifying clashes that left them on the edge of their seats. The evening kicked off with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline basking in the glory of their brutal assaults on John Cena and AJ Styles. However, retribution was swift, as Karl Anderson from The O.C. stormed the scene, attacking Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Karl Anderson found himself facing Jimmy Uso in a hard-hitting matchup. In a surprising turn, Solo Sikoa's distraction played a crucial role, allowing Jimmy Uso to secure victory over Anderson. But the fight didn't end there. Post-match, Solo Sikoa delivered a devastating Samoan Spike to the defeated Anderson. As The Bloodline made their exit, a shocking twist unfolded as Michin entered the fray, delivering a stinging slap to Jimmy Uso, leaving fans stunned.

Having issued a challenge the previous week, Bobby Lashley returned to SmackDown, calling out Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. The challenge was clear: prove themselves during Lashley's "The Grayson Waller Effect" segment.

In a thrilling contest, Austin Theory clashed with Cameron Grimes. Theory emerged victorious, capitalizing on a distraction orchestrated by Grayson Waller. He sealed the deal with an A-Town Down finisher. But the drama didn't stop there, as Theory engaged in a post-match confrontation with the watchful NXT competitor, Dragon Lee.

The United States Championship was on the line in a gruelling showdown between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, both representing LWO. In a shocking turn of events, Rey Mysterio countered Santos Escobar's Phantom Driver to secure a quick pin and retain his championship.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, aiming to impress Bobby Lashley, joined forces with The All Mighty in a post-match assault. Their target? Rey Mysterio and his fellow LWO members, including Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

The night saw an explosive matchup between Charlotte Flair and Bayley, with Flair emerging victorious after a devastating Spear. However, tension filled the air as Bayley hinted at a Damage CTRL beatdown. Before the nefarious faction could strike, Asuka stormed the ring. Bayley proposed a Triple Threat Match, pitting The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow against WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY at WWE Fastlane.

In a surprising turn of events, LA Knight came to John Cena's aid as he faced a 2-on-1 attack from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Knight signed a contract to team up with "The Greatest of All Time" to take on The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane, leaving fans eager for this showdown and showing just how much the former Eli Drake’s stock has risen with the company in 2023.

WWE Smackdown - quick results for September 29 2023

LA Knight will tag up with John Cena to take on the team of The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the WWE Fastlane PLE (Credit: WWE)

Jimmy Uso beat Karl Anderson

Austin Theory beat Cameron Grimes

WWE United States Championship : Rey Mysterio © beat Santos Escobar

: Rey Mysterio © beat Santos Escobar Charlotte Flair beat Bayley

Current WWE Fastlane card

John Cena and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso with Paul Heyman)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY © vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

When is WWE Fastlane?