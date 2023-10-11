The Iron Claw trailer: first look at Von Erich brothers movie starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White
A trailer for A24 wrestling movie The Iron Claw shows Zac Efron looking ripped as Kevin Von Erich
The first trailer has been released for upcoming A24 wrestling biopic The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Lily James.
The film follows the true story of the Von Erich brothers, a troupe of professional wrestlers who competed in the 1980s and ‘90s. The Von Erich’s were beset by tragedy, and all but one brother died before the age of 35.
The trailer shows Baywatch actor Zac Efron and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White looking absolutely shredded as Kevin and Kerry Von Erich respectively.
In the trailer, the story is told from Kevin’s perspective and we see him wrestle alongside his brothers, whilst outside the ring, he begins a romance with James’s character Pam.
Who were the Von Erich brothers?
The Von Erich wrestling family was made up of the family patriarch Jack Adkisson, who performed in the ring under the name Fritz Von Erich, and five of his sons, who also used the Von Erich name.
Adkisson had six sons - his firstborn, Jack Jr., died aged six when he drowned in a puddle in 1959.
His five other sons, David, Mike, Chris, Kerry, and Kevin all followed in his footsteps as professional wrestlers. Tragically, of all of Jack’s sons, only one survived him.
David died in 1984, aged 25, from enteritis, whilst Mike, Chris, and Kerry all died by suicide. Mike died of an overdose in 1987, aged 23, Chris shot himself in 1991, aged 21, and Kerry shot himself in 1993, aged 33.
Jack died in 1997, aged 68, from brain and lung cancer. Kevin, Jack’s last surviving son, retired from wrestling in 1995, but made several comebacks in the early 2000s, and again in 2017, when he competed alongside his sons Ross and Marshall in a match held in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Where can you watch the trailer for The Iron Claw?
You can watch the new trailer right here:
Who is in the cast of The Iron Claw?
- Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich
- Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich
- Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich
- Maura Tierney as Doris
- Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich
- Lily James as Pam Adkisson
- Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes
- Kevin Anton as Harley Race
- Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody
- Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair
- Leo Franich as Ross Von Erich
- Sam Franich as Marshall Von Erich
- Maxwell Friedman as Lance Von Erich
When is The Iron Claw in cinemas?
The Iron Claw will be released in cinemas in the US on 22 December 2023 - a UK cinema release date has not yet been announced.