A trailer for A24 wrestling movie The Iron Claw shows Zac Efron looking ripped as Kevin Von Erich

The film follows the true story of the Von Erich brothers, a troupe of professional wrestlers who competed in the 1980s and ‘90s. The Von Erich’s were beset by tragedy, and all but one brother died before the age of 35.

The trailer shows Baywatch actor Zac Efron and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White looking absolutely shredded as Kevin and Kerry Von Erich respectively.

In the trailer, the story is told from Kevin’s perspective and we see him wrestle alongside his brothers, whilst outside the ring, he begins a romance with James’s character Pam.

Zac Efron in A24 film The Iron Claw

Who were the Von Erich brothers?

The Von Erich wrestling family was made up of the family patriarch Jack Adkisson, who performed in the ring under the name Fritz Von Erich, and five of his sons, who also used the Von Erich name.

Adkisson had six sons - his firstborn, Jack Jr., died aged six when he drowned in a puddle in 1959.

His five other sons, David, Mike, Chris, Kerry, and Kevin all followed in his footsteps as professional wrestlers. Tragically, of all of Jack’s sons, only one survived him.

David died in 1984, aged 25, from enteritis, whilst Mike, Chris, and Kerry all died by suicide. Mike died of an overdose in 1987, aged 23, Chris shot himself in 1991, aged 21, and Kerry shot himself in 1993, aged 33.

Jack died in 1997, aged 68, from brain and lung cancer. Kevin, Jack’s last surviving son, retired from wrestling in 1995, but made several comebacks in the early 2000s, and again in 2017, when he competed alongside his sons Ross and Marshall in a match held in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron star in wrestling movie The Iron Claw

Where can you watch the trailer for The Iron Claw?

You can watch the new trailer right here:

Who is in the cast of The Iron Claw?

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich

Maura Tierney as Doris

Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich

Lily James as Pam Adkisson

Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes

Kevin Anton as Harley Race

Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody

Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair

Leo Franich as Ross Von Erich

Sam Franich as Marshall Von Erich

Maxwell Friedman as Lance Von Erich

When is The Iron Claw in cinemas?