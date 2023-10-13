As the first trailer for The Iron Claw has now dropped, what are some other wrestling movies to prepare you for the A24 production?

There certainly seems to be a lot more interesting pro wrestling as of late; the popularity of both World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling after their shows in the United Kingdom this year, strong viewing figures that are almost reminiscent of the ‘90s wrestling boom that occurred and the first trailer arriving for A24’s production of ‘The Iron Claw.’

The film stars Zac Efron, ‘The Bear’ actor Jeremy Allen White and current AEW wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman as members of the legendary Von Erich family; a family that for all their success seemed to be one that tragedy always struck - a curse almost for the Von Erichs.

It will be interesting to see how director Sean Durkin treats the biopic, with Vice’s series ‘Darkside of the Ring’ covering the curse of the Von Erichs in their first season, but perhaps with the assistance of former wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr., who served as the wrestling advisor for the film, new fans to the business might appreciate the importance of the family in the ring.

Marshall Von Erich, the son of Kerry Von Erich, felt assured the film would be done right when he found out Guerrero Jr.’s involvement and seeing the lengths Efron went to in order to portray his father, went as far as to compliment him on social media.

So ahead of ‘The Iron Claw’ arriving in cinemas on December 22 2023, what are some other wrestling-related movies worth checking out - and how can you watch most of them from the comfort of your own home?

What other wrestling movies are worth watching ahead of ‘The Iron Claw’?

The Wrestler (2008)

We have to start with a role that propelled Mickey Rourke once again into the spotlight, Darren Aronofski’s tale of an ‘80s great who looks to embark on a money-making bout between his former rival back during the golden age of wrestling. ‘The Wrestler’ follows Randy “The Ram” Robinson’s life and how cold the business can be (or was) to an older generation that no longer draws (brings fans to an event) and how their life on the road during the days of territories took a toll on their personal lives, their family life and ultimately, their bodies.

It is an honest reflection on the wrestling business - so much so that other wrestlers in the business have credited the film for being an accurate portrayal of what some of them have gone through. It has been said that the late, great Roddy Piper broke down in tears after watching the film in front of Mickey Rourke.

Where to watch: available to stream through StudioCanal (subscription required.)

Beyond The Mat (1999)

The aftermath of the violence Foley endured to sell the match (make it look authentic) while his young family watched on reveals how a form of entertainment regarded as ‘fake’ has real-life consequences on those close to the wrestlers.

Where to watch: there is a stream available on YouTube - for now…

Foxcatcher (2014)

While not strictly a “pro wrestling” film, there is a very strong link to the world of sports entertainment in the multi-award nominated work, ‘Foxcatcher,’ starring Steve Carrell, Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo.

Based on the real-life events of the Foxcatcher team, WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle dedicated himself to preparing for the 1996 Summer Olympics, training rigorously under Dave Schultz at the Foxcatcher Club in Pennsylvania for approximately eight to ten hours daily. Unfortunately, tragedy struck in January 1996 when Schultz, Angle's coach, was murdered by John Eleuthère du Pont, the sponsor of Schultz's Olympic prospects team.

Consequently, Angle departed from du Pont's team, seeking new sponsorship, and joined the Dave Schultz Wrestling Club in honour of Schultz's legacy.

Where to watch: available to rent or buy through all leading digital platforms.

Fighting With My Family (2019)

Adapted from the Channel 4 documentary of the same name, Florence Pugh’s performance as Saraya Beavis, known as Paige during her tenure in the WWE, was one received greatly by both cinema audiences and wrestling fans alike. A tale of a woman born into the wrestling business and learning the business from her parents and brothers, Paige’s life takes a turn after she is picked up for a tryout for the biggest company (at that stage) in all the land - World Wrestling Entertainment.

Produced by Dwayne Johnson, written by Stephen Merchant and with performances from Vince Vaughan, Lena Hedley, Nick Frost and an appearance by Johnson himself, though some poetic license is taken in the film, it’s very close to the source material and an incredibly enjoyable film celebrating people succeeding by being true to themselves.

Where to watch: available to rent or buy through all leading digital platforms.

Gaea Girls (2000)

This one is a curious entry and a personal favourite, having stumbled upon Kim Longinotto’s documentary on women’s wrestling in Japan late one evening on BBC Two. ‘Gaea Girls’ is not an easy watch, showing trainees going through their paces for Joshi promotion (women’s promotion) Gaea during their heyday in the late ‘90s.

Under the brutal tutorledge of Joshi great Chigusa Nagayo, the young hopefuls learn the hard way how serious a sport is taken in Japan, and in one harrowing scene, one trainee gets hit over and over and over again until she learns how to take the move and sell correctly.