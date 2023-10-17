WWE Raw results for October 16 2023

Battlelines are being drawn in the run-up to WWE Survivor Series as The Judgement Day and The Bloodline cost our heroes the WWE Tag Team Championship

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest made a triumphant return to the spotlight on Monday night as they reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a dramatic showdown against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso created chaos in the final moments of the intense battle, tipping the scales in favour of Bálor and Priest and earning them the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship as the uneasy alliance between The Bloodline and The Judgement Day continues in the lead up to WWE Survivor Series.

The Intercontinental Title Match between Gunther and "Big" Bronson Reed was nothing short of a seismic clash; Gunther, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, weathered a storm of offence from the colossal Reed, ultimately demonstrating his unparalleled strength and skill with an earth-shattering Powerbomb that secured the victory.

Rhea Ripley's match against Shayna Baszler transformed into a chaotic spectacle, as Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Zoey Stark barged into the ring, sparking an all-out brawl that ended the contest in a no-contest. Ripley, known for her dominating presence, made her mark by reaffirming her position as the most dominant force on Raw. However, the disruptive interference from the other Superstars ensured that the bout concluded without a definitive victor.

The clash between Ludwig Kaiser and Johnny Gargano was not without its fair share of drama. Gargano, returning to in-ring action, exhibited tenacity and determination, but a controversial eye-poke from Giovanni Vinci threw him off his game. Despite Gargano's efforts to regain control, Kaiser capitalized on the distraction, delivering a decisive enzuigiri kick and sealing the deal with a dominant display, leaving the audience in awe of his calculated victory.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins set the stage for his impending World Heavyweight Title Match at WWE Crown Jewel with a fiery war of words against Drew McIntyre. The verbal showdown between the two seasoned veterans intensified the anticipation for their upcoming clash, hinting at the intense battle that awaits fans at the grand event.

Piper Niven's victory over Natalya, assisted by Chelsea Green and a subsequent 2-on-1 assault on Natalya, demonstrated her prowess and determination in the ring. Despite Natalya's tenacity, the combination of Niven and Green proved to be too formidable to overcome, solidifying their dominance in the Women's Tag Team division.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet's explosive Falls Count Anywhere Match showcased a display of high-flying manoeuvres and intense weaponry, captivating the audience with their electrifying performance. The battle escalated to new heights as they traversed the entire arena, utilizing every possible element in their pursuit of victory. Ultimately, it was Nakamura's calculated strategy that prevailed, culminating in a devastating finish that left Ricochet reeling and the audience in awe of the Japanese superstar's resilience and skill.

Sami Zayn found an unexpected ally in Jey Uso, who came to his aid during an altercation with The Judgment Day, underscoring the volatile environment that currently engulfs the Raw roster. Zayn's resilience, coupled with Uso's timely intervention, thwarted the imminent threat, signalling a potential shift in power dynamics within the ongoing Raw narrative.

WWE Raw results for October 16 2023

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Judgement Day (Finn Bálor & Damian Priest) fed. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso © (new champions)

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther © def. Bronson Reed

Rhea Ripley vs Shayna Baszler - No Contest

Ludwig Kaiser def. Johnny Gargano

Piper Niven def. Chelsea Green

Falls Count Anywhere: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet

