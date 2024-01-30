Paul O'Grady's final ITV series, filmed shortly before his death, will be released on ITV1 and ITVX in Spring 2024 (Credit: ITV)

The late Paul O’Grady’s final documentary series he filmed before his death will be released later this year by ITV, the broadcaster has confirmed. The documentary, filmed two months before his death in March 2023, will be aired across two nights and features O’Grady once again bringing animals to the forefront of his work.

“Paul O’Grady’s Elephant Adventure” sees O’Grady travel to Thailand, which has the largest number of rescue centres in the world and also Laos, nicknamed the “land of a million elephants,” as the presenter heads out from sanctuaries to discover the local life around the area. Prepare to see colourful markets, temples, apothecaries and the former Lily Savage trying out local cuisine.

In each episode of the series, a specific challenge that elephants face in the region is highlighted. Throughout the show, Paul's love for animals is evident, and his warm, playful, and heartfelt tone is always characterized by his much-loved wit and humour.

But at the heart of the documentary series, it’s O’Grady once again rolling up his sleeves to muck in and help out the different rescue centres that will appear on the show. The project was said to be something that O’Grady was passionate about, which if “For The Love of Dogs” was any indication, will no doubt provide an important platform for the causes featured.

Filmed in late 2022 before his sudden and unexpected death last year, this was Paul’s final project and one that he was incredibly passionate about.

On March 28th, 2023, at the age of 67, O'Grady passed away unexpectedly but peacefully from sudden cardiac arrhythmia at his residence in Kent. André Portasio, his husband, announced his death. Following his passing, tributes were paid by global figures and celebrities, including Queen Camilla, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, and LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell. O'Grady has been regarded as a national treasure by many. Just days before his death, O'Grady's final performance was as Miss Hannigan in Annie at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

When does “Paul O’Grady’s Elephant Adventure” air on TV?