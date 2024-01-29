The BBC has announced who will be the celebrity co-hosts with Alexander Armstrong in the upcoming series of "Pointless" (Credit: BBC)

Mel Giedroyc, Hugh Dennis and Rob Rinder are among the names that the BBC has announced as celebrities set to appear in upcoming episodes of their popular game show “Pointless,” co-hosting alongside host Alexander Armstrong after the departure of Richard Osman in 2022.

Armstrong stated in an interview with the broadcaster that “I can't wait to get my teeth into a new run of Pointless with all these brilliant people. I'm so enjoying glancing over to the desk to find so many fabulous faces looking back and furnishing me, and our lovely viewers, with facts.”

Discussing his involvement in the next series of the show, Rob Rinder said “Pointless is the quiz show of all quiz shows, especially for someone like me who loves their facts and stats. This is the role I was born for, gatekeeper to all the obscure trivia we love on Pointless and I couldn’t be more ready,” while Giedroyc explained just how honoured she is to be competing: “Alongside the Roosevelt desk, The News at 10 desk and that of David Brent, the Pointless desk is iconic, and I feel beyond privileged to get to take a seat behind it as co-host for the new series of Pointless.”

“The chance to quiz with Xander just makes the whole thing the epitome of perfection – I cannot wait.”

Those three are also joined this series by fellow celebrities co-hosts Liza Tarbuck, Chris Ramsey, Gok Wan, Anita Rani, Gabby Logan, Josh Widdicombe, Phil Wang, Ellie Taylor and Desiree Burch.

"I love a quiz and I think Pointless is a brilliant concept…we have quiz hour at Tarby Towers, sit down with a cup of tea to play along, so I wanted to amuse Mum and Dad and be on it” Liza Tarbuck reminisces. “I'm really looking forward to working alongside Xander, he's effortlessly charming and generous, which is one of the reasons we let him into our homes every afternoon. I think I'm going to love it."