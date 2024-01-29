Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s never a dull moment in the Love Island All Stars villa as Georgia Steel and Tom Clare share a moment on the terrace following her time in the hideaway with Callum Jones. It’s the latest love triangle as Georgia tells Tom she fancies him the most even though he is currently coupled up with Molly Smith. Oh, we love the drama but sometimes it’s hard to keep up.

The ITV2 series so far has seen shock exes return, bombshells arrive and Demi Jones and Louis Morrison leave after just a few weeks. The All Stars series hosted by Maya Jama has also seen the largest audience since 2022.

ITV bosses must be very happy they decided to axe both the Winter Love Island series and the After Sun spin off show this year as fans are hooked. But just like all good things, it will soon be coming to an end.

Who will win the Love Island All Stars Final?

As we are only halfway through the All Stars series it’s hard to say who will win just yet. Fans of the show really really want Georgia Steel and Callum Jones to be a couple till the end but it seems they clearly won’t last.

Season one OG Islander Hannah Elizabeth and season seven Tyler Cruickshank are also early favourites to win the show. But as the series continues will any of them have their heads turned? I mean we still have the drama of Casa Amor to come yet.

When is the Love Island All Stars final?

It appears there is no official end date confirmed just yet. However the All Stars series will be on for five weeks meaning we can expect the final to be on ITV2 on Monday January 19.

