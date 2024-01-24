Love Island All Stars: New bombshells Tom Clare and Sophie Piper head into the villa
As two new bombshells head in to the villa, we look at what went on between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel
Another day another drama in the Love Island All Stars villa. Two new bombshells entered the villa on Tuesday night (January 23). Tom Clare from season nine and Sophie Piper from season six who is the younger sister of Rochelle Humes.
Georgia Steel appeared to be very happy to see Tom walk in the villa. Speaking to camera on Tuesday’s episode Georgia said: “A familiar face just walked through that door and it was nice to see him. Love Island is starting now for me, it's real.”
After the drama between Georgia and Toby it's about time she found a man that will treat her right. Georgia and Tom allegedly dated on the outside following the footballer’s split from ex-girlfriend Samie Elishi.
Tom and Sami reached third place on the ITV2 series in 2023. However, just weeks after returning home to the UK they broke up due to the relationship not working out. Tom Clare also admitted that they argued a lot.
It seems that details of Tom and Georgia's relationship is unclear as it appears they secretly dated but kept the romance out of the public eye. It looks as though the pair have some unfinished business but fans have made it clear they want Georgia and Callum to be a couple.
As for Sophie Piper going back into the villa it seems older sister Rochelle Humes wasn’t too happy. When ITV2 shared the news that Spohie was the new bombshell the This Morning host joked: “Got one out the jungle and one going into the villa… can I not have my evenings to myself please family?!”
