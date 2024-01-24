What happened between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel did they date?

Another day another drama in the Love Island All Stars villa. Two new bombshells entered the villa on Tuesday night (January 23). Tom Clare from season nine and Sophie Piper from season six who is the younger sister of Rochelle Humes.

Georgia Steel appeared to be very happy to see Tom walk in the villa. Speaking to camera on Tuesday’s episode Georgia said: “A familiar face just walked through that door and it was nice to see him. Love Island is starting now for me, it's real.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the drama between Georgia and Toby it's about time she found a man that will treat her right. Georgia and Tom allegedly dated on the outside following the footballer’s split from ex-girlfriend Samie Elishi.

Tom and Sami reached third place on the ITV2 series in 2023. However, just weeks after returning home to the UK they broke up due to the relationship not working out. Tom Clare also admitted that they argued a lot.

It seems that details of Tom and Georgia's relationship is unclear as it appears they secretly dated but kept the romance out of the public eye. It looks as though the pair have some unfinished business but fans have made it clear they want Georgia and Callum to be a couple.