Love Island: All Stars is treating fans to more blasts from the past as a new islander entered the villa as a bombshell on last night's episode.

Series one islander Joshua Richie sent an anonymous text to the villa inviting three girls on dates. Hannah, Georgia H and Georgia S were all sent the invite.

It wasn't until they arrived on the date that they found out it was Joshua who was waiting for them. It was a reunion for Hannah, who was on the first series of the show with Joshua, but also for Georgia H, who briefly dated the former islander in 2022.

Georgia said that she was "glad" that they had been reunited, but did bring up some behaviours that she had questioned in him during their time together. She revealed that while on a holiday to Ibiza, she was frustrated with her former beau after he was rude to her, saying: “You got cancelled for a bit, you really deserved it, but I found it in my heart to forgive you because I’m spiritual."

Georgia revealed to Joshua that she was currently enjoying her time with Anton, telling him he was a "gentleman". But pressed over whether he might have a fight on his hands if Joshua makes a move for his ex, Georgia told him: “He (Anton) might be in trouble.”

During his date with Georgia S, she told Joshua that while she was flattered to be chosen for a date, she was one of the "most coupled up" people in the villa in her pairing with Toby. She added that "it would be a challenge" if he were to try to get to know her better.

During his reunion with Hannah, she told him that she was having “a bit of a different experience from last time”. She added: “I’m coupled up with Anton and he’s boss… but we’re just like brother and sister straight away.”

She said was the "same old Hannah" he knew from series one, but that her life had changed since becoming a mother. Joshua told her that he also felt that he has matured "a lot" from his first appearance on the show nine years ago.

Upon re-entering the villa with Joshua in tow, the girls immediately went for a run-down with the rest of the girls. Georgia H told the girls: “Around this year, we were dating for a little bit. It was going in a good direction but we had a really big argument in Ibiza over a club table and now he’s here my head’s a little bit gone. We’re compatible in every way to be honest, but maybe it’s just not been the right time.”

Elsewhere, the fallout from Molly's kiss with Chris in the snug spilled over, with fans theorising that she may already be regretting the smooch. She broke down in tears while chatting to Kaz and Hannah, confused over the kiss while in a couple with her ex of three years, Callum.

She told the girls: "I don't know how I'm feeling, I don't want to draw attention. I do like him and I do really get on with him but I don't want it to be a thing."

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the girls told that they will have the choice at the next recoupling, giving Molly a headache over whether she'll stick with her ex or take a punt on Chris. However, while the girls will have the choice, as the newest islander Joshua will have the first choice to couple up with a girl of his choosing.