New Silent Witness episodes 2024: when is BBC drama on TV next week, cast of season 27 two parter ‘Invisible’
Silent Witness season 27 continues on BBC One next week with two part episode Invisible
and live on Freeview channel 276
Silent Witness returns with regular programming this week with two part story Invisible. The series was scheduled to be released twice weekly, with pairs of episodes telling one self-contained story airing on consecutive nights, but last week’s BBC schedule was disrupted by the FA Cup, and the second episode of two part story Grievance Culture arrived on Monday 22, with no new episode on the following night.
This week’s return to form sees the latest two part story, Invisible, air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The regular cast returns for a new case as they learn of the heartbreaking fate of their latest victim.
What is next Silent Witness episode Invisible about?
In the next two part story, the team investigates the mummified body of a woman who has been found dead in her flat after a year.
Determined that the woman will get justice after lying undiscovered and unnoticed for so long, they use all of the forensic and pathology tools at their disposal to work the case. As their investigation continues, they are drawn into a grim underworld of drugs and plastic surgery mishaps.
In Part 2, Nikki and Jack begin looking into another death and are concerned that it is linked to the woman they found in the flat. DI Torres attempts to root out a stalker, and for a stalker, and Cara learns more about trainee anatomical pathologist’s personal life as she is shocked to discover how he lives.
Who is in the cast of Silent Witness episode Invisible?
- Emilia Fox as Nikki Alexander
- David Caves as Jack Hodgson
- Aki Omoshaybi as Professor Gabriel Folukoya
- Alastair Michael as Velvy Schur
- Rhiannon May as Cara Connelly
- Nadine Marshall as DI Torres
- Lace Akpojaro as Roy Lock
- Miles Jovian as Masked Man
- Sharlene Whyte as Natasha
- Jude Cudjoe as Leo
- Aaron Stephenson as Kevin
When is Silent Witness on TV?
The next two episodes of Silent Witness will air Monday and Tuesday evening. Invisible - Part 1 will be broadcast on Monday January 29 on BBC One at 9pm, with Part 2 airing at the same time on Tuesday January 30.
However, both episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 8am on January 29. The final four episodes of the series will also be released as two parters, arriving in pairs on iPlayer on Monday 5 and Monday 12 of February, and airing on BBC One at 9pm on Monday and Tuesday evenings.
