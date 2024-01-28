Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Silent Witness returns with regular programming this week with two part story Invisible. The series was scheduled to be released twice weekly, with pairs of episodes telling one self-contained story airing on consecutive nights, but last week’s BBC schedule was disrupted by the FA Cup, and the second episode of two part story Grievance Culture arrived on Monday 22, with no new episode on the following night.

This week’s return to form sees the latest two part story, Invisible, air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The regular cast returns for a new case as they learn of the heartbreaking fate of their latest victim.

Emilia Fox as Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness S27 episode Invisible

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is next Silent Witness episode Invisible about?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the next two part story, the team investigates the mummified body of a woman who has been found dead in her flat after a year.

Determined that the woman will get justice after lying undiscovered and unnoticed for so long, they use all of the forensic and pathology tools at their disposal to work the case. As their investigation continues, they are drawn into a grim underworld of drugs and plastic surgery mishaps.

In Part 2, Nikki and Jack begin looking into another death and are concerned that it is linked to the woman they found in the flat. DI Torres attempts to root out a stalker, and for a stalker, and Cara learns more about trainee anatomical pathologist’s personal life as she is shocked to discover how he lives.

Silent Witness airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on BBC One

Who is in the cast of Silent Witness episode Invisible?

Emilia Fox as Nikki Alexander

David Caves as Jack Hodgson

Aki Omoshaybi as Professor Gabriel Folukoya

Alastair Michael as Velvy Schur

Rhiannon May as Cara Connelly

Nadine Marshall as DI Torres

Lace Akpojaro as Roy Lock

Miles Jovian as Masked Man

Sharlene Whyte as Natasha

Jude Cudjoe as Leo

Aaron Stephenson as Kevin

When is Silent Witness on TV?

The next two episodes of Silent Witness will air Monday and Tuesday evening. Invisible - Part 1 will be broadcast on Monday January 29 on BBC One at 9pm, with Part 2 airing at the same time on Tuesday January 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement