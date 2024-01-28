Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peaky Blinders exhibition will be held at Arley Hall and Gardens, where scenes from the hit BBC gangster show, as well as Netflix mystery series Fool Me Once, were filmed. Rooms in The Hall, which were used for interior shoots on the crime drama, will be open in March for Peaky Blinders fans to explore where iconic scenes were filmed.

The Gallery and Drawing Room, which was the setting for Tommy Shelby’s and Grace’s wedding in the third season opener, will be redecorated as it was for the show, and the Library, which featured as Tommy’s Office throughout the series will also be made up in the Peaky Blinders period style.

Although visitors to Arley Hall are not usually allowed to take photos inside the property, for the exhibition, guests are encouraged to do so - one of the rooms will even be stocked with iconic long coats and flat caps so that visitors can play dress up and take selfies.

Two costumes will also be displayed at the exhibition - a coat dress and hat worn by Grace Shelby in the series, and the pink evening dress Aunt Polly for her portrait by Ruben.

Can you get tickets for the Peaky Blinders Arley Hall exhibition?

Yes, the exhibition is open daily from Friday March 8 to Monday March 18, from 10am-4pm, with last entry at 3pm each day. You can pre-book tickets online from the Arley Hall website or pay on the day, although pre-booking is cheaper. This is the full list of prices:

Adult £25 (Pre Booked), £30 (On The Day)

Child £5 (Pre Booked), £10 (On The Day)

Family £55 (Pre Booked), £75 (On The Day)

Outfits worn by Annabelle Wallis (Grace), and Helen McCrory (Polly) will be on display at the Peaky Blinders exhibition at Arley Hall

There are also discounts available to annual pass holders, which cost £40 for an adult, £75 for two adults, and £90 for a family (two adults and three children).

Tickets can be used on any day of the exhibition and you do not need to book a specific day to attend. As well as the exhibition in the hall, you will also have access to the gardens and free car parking.

Where is Arley Hall?

Arley Hall is a Grade II listed building in Cheshire which is surrounded by gardens which are also Grade II. The property is home to Viscount Ashbrook and his family, but the building and the gardens are open to the public on select dates.