Netflix has announced the cast of upcoming Harlan Coben adaptation, Fool Me Once, an eight-part thriller series

Fool Me Once is Netflix’s latest Harlan Coben adaptation - the streaming platform confirmed that an eight-part series based on the author’s 2016 novel of the same name is in the works.

The mystery series will follow a former special ops pilot Maya, who returns home from war and sees something she can’t believe is possible - on her nanny cam Maya sees her two year old daughter playing with her husband Joe. But Joe was murdered just two weeks before.

Maya begins to question her own reality, and is pulled into a strange mystery as she seeks to uncover the truth behind what she saw, and learn what really happened to her husband.

At the same time, Maya’s niece and nephew are investigating the murder of their own mother which occurred only months before Joe’s death - and they begin to suspect that the killings are connected.

Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once

Who is in the cast of Fool Me Once?

Confirmed cast of Fool Me Once includes Brassic actress Michelle Keegan in the role of Maya Stern, and Richard Armitage, known for his roles in The Hobbit, Robin Hood, and The Stranger, as Joe Burkett.

Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will play Judith Burkett, Years and Years actor Dino Fetscher is due to play Marty McGreggor, whilst Emmett J. Scanlan, recogniseable for appearing in season five and six of Peaky Blinders, will play Shane Tessier, and Ali & Ava star Adeel Akhtar will take the role of Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce.

Have other Harlan Coben books been adapted for Netflix?

Fool Me Once will be Netflix’s eighth adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel - Coben is a best-selling mystery and thriller author with more than 30 books published and over 60 million copies sold worldwide. Other Harlan Coben adaptations on Netflix are:

Safe (2018) - Mystery series about a widowed surgeon whose daughter goes missing - in his search for answers, he uncovers dark secrets about those closest to him

The Woods (2020) - When new evidence comes to light in the body of a murder victim, a prosecutor believes that his sister who disappeared 25 years ago could still be alive

The Stranger (2020) - A husband becomes embroiled in a disturbing mystery when a complete stranger makes shocking claims about his wife

The Innocent (2021) - An accidental killing sends a man on a dark path - and years after he is still unable to escape the nightmare of what he did

Gone For Good (2021) - A decade after two of his loved ones have died, a man’s girlfriend goes missing, triggering a new mystery

Stay Close (2021) - When one man goes missing exactly 17 years after another disappearance, the lives of those connected to both men are effected

Hold Tight (2022) - Set in Warsaw, a community unravels when a young man goes missing soon after the death of his girlfriend

Netflix has adapted seven Harlan Coben so far

Netflix is also moving forward with three more Coben projects - Myron Bolitar, based on an 11-novel thriller series, Six Years, adapted from Coben’s novel of the same name about a man searching for a woman who broke his heart six years ago and has now seemingly disappeared, and Run Away, based on the 2019 novel about a man who goes to desperate lengths to protect his daughter.

Following the announcement of the Fool Me Once adaptation, Coben said: “‘Fool Me Once is a pulse-pounder — a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”

Is there a trailer for Fool Me Once?

No, as the new series has only recently been announced and is still in development, there is currently no trailver available. Check back here for updates on a trailer for the series.

When is Fool Me Once on Netflix?