Trigger Point season 2: release date on ITV, trailer, episode schedule and cast with Vicky McClure
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is reprising her role as bomb disposal expert Lana Washington
and live on Freeview channel 276
It's been two years in the making, but Trigger Point season 2 will finally be dropping on ITV1 tonight.
The series which stars Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and is executive produced by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty), gripped fans as it followed the life of Lana Washington (McClure), a bomb disposal expert for the Met Police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trigger Point season 2 is expected to be as just explosive as the first, with the storyline referencing real-life events including the war in Ukraine. So, what can we expect from the second series, who is reprising their roles alongside McClure and is there a trailer? Here's everything you need to know.
What can I expect from Trigger Point season 2?
Trigger Point season 2 will follow Lana (Vicky McClure) as she returns from training bomb disposal teams in Ukraine, only to find herself faced with a similar threat at home in London.
Here is the synopsis for Trigger Point season 2 from ITV: "In episode 1, Lana is just back from secondment training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not returned to active duty. She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?"
Is there a trailer?
Yes, ahead of its release, ITV have shared a gripping trailer for Trigger Point season 2 with plenty of snippets about what we can expect, you can watch it below.
Who stars in Trigger Point season 2?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure will be reprising her role as Met explosives officer Lana Washington. Also returning to the cast will be Nabil Elouahabi, Eric Shango, Mark Stanley, Kerry Godliman, Kris Hitchen and Kevin Eldon. Whilst new faces will include Outlander's Natalie Simpson and Bridgerton's Julian Ovenden.
Here is the Trigger Point season 2 cast:
- Vicky McClure as Lana Washington
- Nabil Elouahabi as Hass
- Eric Shango as Danny
- Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood
- Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves
- Kris Hitchen as John
- Kevin Eldon as Jeff
When can I watch Trigger Point season 2 on ITV?
Trigger Point season 2 will be kicking off with episode one, available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, January 28 from 9pm. There are six episodes in the latest series, with a new one airing in the same timeslot on a weekly basis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.