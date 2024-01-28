Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been two years in the making, but Trigger Point season 2 will finally be dropping on ITV1 tonight.

The series which stars Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and is executive produced by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty), gripped fans as it followed the life of Lana Washington (McClure), a bomb disposal expert for the Met Police.

Trigger Point season 2 is expected to be as just explosive as the first, with the storyline referencing real-life events including the war in Ukraine. So, what can we expect from the second series, who is reprising their roles alongside McClure and is there a trailer? Here's everything you need to know.

What can I expect from Trigger Point season 2?

Trigger Point season 2 will follow Lana (Vicky McClure) as she returns from training bomb disposal teams in Ukraine, only to find herself faced with a similar threat at home in London.

Here is the synopsis for Trigger Point season 2 from ITV: "In episode 1, Lana is just back from secondment training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not returned to active duty. She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?"

Is there a trailer?

Yes, ahead of its release, ITV have shared a gripping trailer for Trigger Point season 2 with plenty of snippets about what we can expect, you can watch it below.

Who stars in Trigger Point season 2?

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure will be reprising her role as Met explosives officer Lana Washington. Also returning to the cast will be Nabil Elouahabi, Eric Shango, Mark Stanley, Kerry Godliman, Kris Hitchen and Kevin Eldon. Whilst new faces will include Outlander's Natalie Simpson and Bridgerton's Julian Ovenden.

Here is the Trigger Point season 2 cast:

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington

Nabil Elouahabi as Hass

Eric Shango as Danny

Mark Stanley as DI Thom Youngblood

Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves

Kris Hitchen as John

Kevin Eldon as Jeff

When can I watch Trigger Point season 2 on ITV?