Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We’re at the halfway point of the latest season of ITV’s hit drama “Grantchester,” starring Tom Brittney and Robson Green, and already we’ve seen a crisis of confidence in Reverand Will Davenport after the fallout from last week’s episode.

For those who haven’t had a chance to watch the last episode, now available on ITVX, or just to refresh those who have had a hectic seven days between episodes, last week saw the reveal that Will Davenport accidentally caused the death of a man named John Mitchell. The episode delves into a story explaining the circumstances surrounding Mitchell's death; while the primary mystery revolves around Mitchell's last day, the legal angles are questionable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will's arrest triggers Geordie's (Robson Green) protective instincts, leading to uncomfortable moments as he downplays the severity of the situation. The show, known for exploring faith seriously, portrays Will's emotional turmoil, highlighting the impact of his actions on his faith, family, and friends.

The episode also introduced various unresolved plot points, leaving viewers anticipating the future direction of the series, including the fate of Will's mental state and Geordie's impending retirement. With three episodes left after this week’s episode, will this set the stage for Tom Brittney’s exit from the role ahead of the 9th season, currently planned for 2025?

What is the plot of the next episode of ITV’s “Grantchester”?

Robson Green and Tom Brittney return for the latest season of "Grantchester" (Credit: ITV)

“An art exhibition at the university seems a good way to cheer Will up with Bonnie being away, and Cathy in particular can see that Will is still struggling to forget the accident and his responsibility for the death of a fellow man - however, the drinks are disrupted by a protest that all seems like harmless hijinks until it is realised that a valuable painting has been stolen during the chaos and one of the college porters is found murdered a little later on.”

“Meanwhile, Leonard is starting to find that managing the halfway house is harder than anticipated and more demanding of his time - he enjoys the challenge though it comes at the expense of his private life, he still spurns Daniel when he encourages him to consider hiring some extra help.”

What time is “Grantchester” on ITV this week?