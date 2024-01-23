Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queer Eye is coming back to Netflix to bring some sparkle into those dreary January evenings with season 8. The Emmy-award-winning reality TV show will be helping six heroes find themselves in a makeover, in the latest edition to this feel-good series.

The current edition of Queer Eye launched on Netflix in 2018, with the Fab Five hosts made up of: Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France. Much to fan's disappointment in November 2023, Berk revealed that season 8 would be his last after he shared that his "journey with Queer Eye is over". The heart-warming series, which has won 10 Emmys, follows the efforts of the hosts as they transform people's lives, from fashion to lifestyle, house design, grooming and diet. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Queer Eye season 8 in the UK.

What is the release date for Queer Eye season 8?

Taking to social media on January 2, Jonathan van Ness, shared with his followers that Queer Eye Season 8 would be back on Netflix from January 24. Next to a photo of the Fab Five, including Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Tan France, the host wrote: "& we’re back!", adding: "Y’all won’t want to miss the heroes this season… on another level."

Is there a trailer for Queer Eye season 8?

Yes, Netflix have released a trailer ahead of the series dropping this week. It features a few of the inspirational heroes who have enlisted the help of our Fab Five for a makeover. You can watch the trailer for Queer Eye season 8 below.

Is Bobby Berk leaving Queer Eye?

Queer Eye fans were saddened to learn that season 8 will be the last to include resident design expert Bobby Berk. Revealing the news that he was stepping down from the show in a post on X in November 2023, he explained: "The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better."

He added: "It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

Where is Queer Eye season 8 filmed?

Queer Eye season 8 was filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana, with each episode following a new hero who is in need of a Queer Eye makeover. Previous seasons have been set in other US cities including Atlanta, Georgia and Austin, Texas, whilst international locations have included Japan and Australia.

When can I watch Queer Eye season 8 on Netflix in the UK?

Queer Eye season 8 will be available to watch in the UK on Netflix from Wednesday, 24 January.

