The 2024 Oscars nominations have been announced with Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things (11), Killers of the Flower Moon (10), and Barbie (8).

Despite taking a Best Picture nod, Barbie seems to have been snubbed in two top categories, as Margot Robbie missed out on Best Actress, and Greta Gerwig was passed over for Best Director.

There are 10 nominees in the Best Picture category this year, because they are all relatively new releases, having come to cinemas last year, most are only available to rent or buy, rather than to stream for free.

Where can you watch the 2024 Best Picture Oscar nominees?

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is available to rent or buy from Apple TV, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store, from £3.49 to rent in SD, and from £13.99 to buy.

Barbie

Similarly, Barbie is available to rent or buy from £4.99 or buy from £13.99 from Apple TV, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store. You can also rent or buy from the Sky Store for the same price, or for £19.99 you can buy a HD Digital and DVD or Blu-ray copy of the film.

The Holdovers

The Holdovers is currently in cinemas and as such is unavailable to stream online. It is expected to be available to rent and buy a digital copy from mid-February.

Poor Things

Poor Things is also still in cinemas, having been released in the UK on January 12. The film will eventually be released on Disney+ in the UK in March or April, and will be available to rent or buy from Amazon and other streaming platforms.

Poor Things racked up 11 Oscar nominations including for Best Picture and Best Director

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is an Apple TV original film, and is available to stream on the platform now with a subscription. You can also buy the film from Amazon, the Sky Store, and the Microsoft Store from £13.99. Apple TV subscriptions are £8.99 per month, new customers can sign up for a seven day free trial.

Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall is available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon, the Sky Store, the Microsoft Store, and BFI Player from £4.49. It is also available to buy on Apple TV, Amazon, the Sky Store, and Microsoft Store from £13.99.

Maestro

Maestro is a Netflix original film and is only available to stream on the platform. The cheapest Netflix subscription is £4.99 per month for the ad-supported service, whilst a standard ad-free membership is £7.99 per month.

The Zone of Interest

The Zone of Interest is not yet on in cinemas in the UK, but you will be able to catch it ahead of the Oscars ceremony. The film will be released in UK cinemas on February 2, and is expected to follow other A24 films and stream on Amazon Prime after its cinematic run.

American Fiction

American Fiction is another film yet to be released in the UK, though it hit US cinemas in December. The film will be out in UK cinemas from February 2 with details on a streaming release still to be confirmed.

Past Lives