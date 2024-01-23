Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whilst the Margot Robbie starring fantasy film picked up eight nominations, including Best Picture, the movie missed out in several big categories where it was expected to be recognised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oppenheimer was the clear winner of the nominations announcement, walking away with 13 nods, only one fewer than the joint record holders for the most nominations (All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land), whilst Poor Things received 11 nominations, and Killers of the Flower Moon took 10.

Barbie missed out on Best Director and Best Actress Oscar nominations

Was Barbie snubbed at Oscars 2024 nominations?

Barbie had a good innings at the nominations announcement - it is the fourth most recognised film this year, but the movie’s absence from two key categories will surely raise eyebrows.

Greta Gerwig, who was nominated for Best Director for Lady Bird in 2017, and was famously snubbed in 2020 when she missed out the nomination for Little Women, has again been passed over. Making up the Best Director nominees this year are Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), Yorgos Lanthimos, (Poor Things), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall).

Martin Scorsese was nominated for Best Director alongside Justine Triet, Christopher Nolan, Yorgos lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer as Greta Gerwig misses out

Whilst it’s not an all male list as was the case in 2020, women are still outnumbered four to one in the category. Scorsese’s nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon feels like a stretch - it’s far from the director’s best work, and at 3 hrs 26 mins long it’s a bloated self-indulgent piece. Some may argue that the film was nominated off the back of Scorsese’s name, rather than the strength of the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie, was not nominated for Best Actress - she was overlooked in favour of Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

It’s likely that the Best Actress award will be a two horse race between Gladstone and Stone, but Robbie’s absence from the list will be a surprise for many given the impact that Barbie had on filmgoers this year. And whilst the role was not a typical Oscar winning one (Robbie plays a doll who comes to life), Robbie put in a strong, highly charged performance.