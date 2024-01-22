Joke film awards body The Golden Raspberry (Razzies) mocks Expendables 4 and The Exorcist: Believer with nomination

The Expendables 4 is leading the nominations for a 2024 film awards show - unfortunately it’s the 44th Razzies Awards, a tongue in cheek body that nominates the worst films of the year in a twist on the traditional awards show categories.

Expend4bles, as the third sequel is stylised, racked up seven nods, the only nominations the film has received so far in the 2024 season (and it’s not likely to pick up too many at the Oscars). The film also got a special mention in the Time Waster Remake or Sequel category at the EDA Awards.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Megan Fox, the movie is estimated to have lost $100 million at the box office, but it is far from the only flop to feature at the Razzies this year.

Among the other films nominated for Worst Picture is The Exorcist: Believer, which made $137 million at the box office off a $30 million budget, not accounting for the $400 million Universal paid for distribution rights.

Expend4bles, The Exorcist: Believer, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey were all nominated for the Worst Picture Razzie 2024

Full list of Razzie 2024 nominees

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer (Universal)

Expend4bles (Lionsgate)

Meg 2: The Trench (Warner Bros.)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (New Line Cinema)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (Jagged Edge)

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield – Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green – The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh – Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley – Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe – The Pope's Exorcist

Vin Diesel – Fast X

Chris Evans – Ghosted

Jason Statham – Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight – Mercy

Jason Statham stars in two Worth Picture nominees and is nominated as Worst Actor for his role in Meg 2 - The Trench

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas – Ghosted

Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek – Magic Mike's Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez – The Mother

Helen Mirren – Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson – Confidential Informant

Bill Murray – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero – The Pope's Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone – Expend4bles

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall – About My Father

Megan Fox – Expend4bles

Bai Ling – Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu – Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson – Five Nights at Freddy's

Worst Screen Combo

Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" – Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist – The Exorcist: Believer

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) – Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum – Magic Mike's Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers (!) – Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Marvel)

The Exorcist: Believer (Universal)

Expend4bles (Lionsgate)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (Jagged Edge)

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer (Universal)

Expend4bles (Lionsgate)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (New Line Cinema)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (Jagged Edge)