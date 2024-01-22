Razzie Awards 2024: full list of nominees as Expendables 4 and Exorcist: Believer compete for ‘Worst Picture’
Joke film awards body The Golden Raspberry (Razzies) mocks Expendables 4 and The Exorcist: Believer with nomination
The Expendables 4 is leading the nominations for a 2024 film awards show - unfortunately it’s the 44th Razzies Awards, a tongue in cheek body that nominates the worst films of the year in a twist on the traditional awards show categories.
Expend4bles, as the third sequel is stylised, racked up seven nods, the only nominations the film has received so far in the 2024 season (and it’s not likely to pick up too many at the Oscars). The film also got a special mention in the Time Waster Remake or Sequel category at the EDA Awards.
Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Megan Fox, the movie is estimated to have lost $100 million at the box office, but it is far from the only flop to feature at the Razzies this year.
Among the other films nominated for Worst Picture is The Exorcist: Believer, which made $137 million at the box office off a $30 million budget, not accounting for the $400 million Universal paid for distribution rights.
Full list of Razzie 2024 nominees
Worst Picture
- The Exorcist: Believer (Universal)
- Expend4bles (Lionsgate)
- Meg 2: The Trench (Warner Bros.)
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods (New Line Cinema)
- Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (Jagged Edge)
Worst Director
- Rhys Frake-Waterfield – Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey
- David Gordon Green – The Exorcist: Believer
- Peyton Reed – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Scott Waugh – Expend4bles
- Ben Wheatley – Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Actor
- Russell Crowe – The Pope's Exorcist
- Vin Diesel – Fast X
- Chris Evans – Ghosted
- Jason Statham – Meg 2: The Trench
- Jon Voight – Mercy
Worst Actress
- Ana de Armas – Ghosted
- Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde
- Salma Hayek – Magic Mike's Last Dance
- Jennifer Lopez – The Mother
- Helen Mirren – Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actor
- Michael Douglas – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Mel Gibson – Confidential Informant
- Bill Murray – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Franco Nero – The Pope's Exorcist
- Sylvester Stallone – Expend4bles
Worst Supporting Actress
- Kim Cattrall – About My Father
- Megan Fox – Expend4bles
- Bai Ling – Johnny & Clyde
- Lucy Liu – Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Mary Stuart Masterson – Five Nights at Freddy's
Worst Screen Combo
- Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" – Expend4bles
- Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist – The Exorcist: Believer
- Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) – Ghosted
- Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum – Magic Mike's Last Dance
- Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers (!) – Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Marvel)
- The Exorcist: Believer (Universal)
- Expend4bles (Lionsgate)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm)
- Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (Jagged Edge)
Worst Screenplay
- The Exorcist: Believer (Universal)
- Expend4bles (Lionsgate)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm)
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods (New Line Cinema)
- Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (Jagged Edge)
The 2024 Razzie Awards winners (or losers depending on your perspective) will be announced on March 9 2024.
