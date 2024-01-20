With the 2024 Sundance Film Festival continuing this weekend, NationalWorld takes a look at five acclaimed directors who debuted at the independent festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Redford’s hallowed Sundance Film Festival celebrates its 40th year in 2024, with the Utah-based event once again aiming to platform many independent features both from well-established auteurs in the community and those still cutting their teeth in the world of independent filmmaking.

With its gala opening having taken place on Thursday evening, the affair saw not only the opening night film, “Freaky Tales” starring Pedro Pascal, but also a host of awards handed out, including “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan, earning the inaugural Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award. The award was presented to another Academy Awards 2024 favourite, “Oppenheimer” actor Robert Downey Jr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nolan joked in his acceptance speech: “It’s a quarter of a century later, and I’m still f***ing being discovered by Sundance! At what point do I move on to bigger things?” The director however proceeded to discuss the importance of a festival such as Sundance, stating how it was the cult success of “Memento” when it screened at the festival in 2000 that led to the film being finally picked up by a distributor - and evolving from a cult hit to a critically-regarded classic.

But “Memento” wasn’t the first film that Christopher Nolan debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, and he’s not the only filmmaker who debuted in earnest at the festival only to become an influential figure in filmmaking. NationalWorld, as Sundance 2024 continues, looks at four other directors alongside Nolan who made their debut at the independent film festival.

Who debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to achieve critical success?

Christopher Nolan (1998)

British director Christopher Nolan (L) poses backstage with his nomination medal for Best Feature Film Director for "Memento," with Australian actor Guy Pearce (R), who starred in the film, at the 54th Annual Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, CA, 09 March 2002. (AFP PHOTO/Lucy NICHOLSON)

The current favourite for both Best Director and Best Picture at both the upcoming 2024 BAFTAs and March’s Academy Awards ceremony, Christopher Nolan made his debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 1998 with his film “Following,” a neo-noir psychological thriller. The film follows an unnamed protagonist, referred to as "The Young Man," who is an aspiring writer in London. The character becomes fascinated with the lives of strangers, leading him to follow people around the city.

"Following" was made on a modest budget, shot in black and white, and exhibited Nolan's early penchant for intricate narratives and suspenseful storytelling. Despite its limited release, the film garnered attention at film festivals, including its debut at the Sundance Film Festival, paving the way for his breakout hit, “Memento” in 2000.

Quentin Tarantino (1992)

American film director Quentin Tarantino ("Pulp Fiction") (R) discusses the trade with Chinese director Sherwood Xuehua Hu ("Warrior Lanling") 06 October at a press conference of the Sundance Film Festival in Beijing. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The movie which introduced the world to the violent, visceral directing of Quentin Tarantino after establishing himself as a screenwriter with “True Romance,” and an initial vision for Oliver Stone’s “Natural Born Killers.” The story goes that Tarantino heard a filmmaking tutor challenge anyone to make a film based mainly on one location - Tarantino achieved such a feat with “Reservoir Dogs” in 1992.

Once again despite a limited budget, "Reservoir Dogs" became a cult classic and laid the foundation for Tarantino's subsequent successful career in the film industry. Tarantino has since become one of the most influential and celebrated directors in Hollywood, known for iconic films like "Pulp Fiction," "Kill Bill," "Django Unchained," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Jordan Peele (2017)

Executive Producer Jordan Peele attends the "Lorena" Premiere during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at Egyptian Theatre on January 29, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jordan Peele's directorial debut was a social thriller that blended horror, satire, and suspense, tackling issues of race and identity in contemporary America - “Get Out,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017.

"Get Out" received widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to horror, its exploration of social issues, and Peele's skilful direction. The film was not only a box office success but also earned Peele several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Jordan Peele's debut showcased his ability to use the horror genre as a powerful tool for social commentary, establishing him as a filmmaker with a unique voice in the industry.

Paul Thomas Anderson (1996)

American film director Paul Thomas Anderson, London, 16th March 1997. (Photo by Donald Maclellan/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

While "Hard Eight" did not achieve the same level of commercial success as some of Anderson's later films, it was well-received critically and marked the beginning of a career that would go on to include masterpieces like "Boogie Nights" (1997), "Magnolia" (1999), and "There Will Be Blood" (2007).

Darren Aronofsky (1998)

Director Darren Aronofsky speaks at the Apple Store Soho on December 18, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Darren Aronofsky debuted "Pi" at the 1998 Sundance Film Festival - a psychological thriller that blends elements of mathematics, mysticism, and paranoia. The protagonist, Max Cohen, played by Sean Gullette, is a brilliant but socially isolated mathematician who becomes obsessed with discovering patterns in the stock market using mathematical formulas. As his obsession intensifies, Max's quest for knowledge leads him into a world of danger and intrigue.

Aronofsky's debut earned him the Best Director award at that year’s Sundance Film Festival, while also demonstrating his knack for visually striking films, setting the stage for his later critically acclaimed works such as "Requiem for a Dream" (2000), "The Wrestler" (2008), and "Black Swan" (2010)

When does the 2024 Sundance Film Festival run?