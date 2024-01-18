Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bafta nominations are in and it's been a good day for Oppenheimer with 13 nods across 25 categories - additionally foreign film Anatomy of a Fall found success whilst Barbie underperformed in the top categories.

Bafta is the UK's top film awards show, it is usually attended by Kate Middleton, and is seen as a precursor to the Oscars in March - so success here bodes well for a film's chances of picking up the industry's most prestigious award.

The 2024 awards recognises outstanding achievement across 25 awards, with many of last year's biggest films receiving nods. British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Naomi Ackie announced the top 12 categories today with the rest released on Baftas website. This is the full list of Bafta 2024 nominees:

Oppenheimer is nominated for 13 Baftas

Who are the Bafta 2024 nominees?

The Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

LISA SELBY, REBECCA LLOYD-EVANS, ALEX FRY

CHRISTOPHER SHARP

SAVANAH LEAF, SHIRLEY O'CONNOR, MEDB RIORDAN

MOLLY MANNING WALKER

ELLA GLENDINING

Original Screenplay

ANATOMY OF A FALL

BARBIE

THE HOLDOVERS

MAESTRO

PAST LIVES

Adapted Screenplay

ALL OF US STRANGERS

AMERICAN FICTION

OPPENHEIMER

POOR THINGS

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Film Not in the English Language

20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL

ANATOMY OF A FALL

PAST LIVES

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Animated Film

THE BOY AND THE HERON

CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET

ELEMENTAL

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Director

ANDREW HAIGH All of Us Strangers

JUSTINE TRIET Anatomy of a Fall

ALEXANDER PAYNE The Holdovers

BRADLEY COOPER Maestro

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN Oppenheimer

JONATHAN GLAZER The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actress

EMILY BLUNT Oppenheimer

DANIELLE BROOKS The Color Purple

CLAIRE FOY All of Us Strangers

SANDRA HÜLLER The Zone of Interest

ROSAMUND PIKE Saltburn

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH The Holdovers

Supporting Actor

ROBERT DE NIRO Killers of The Flower Moon

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. Oppenheimer

JACOB ELORDI Saltburn

RYAN GOSLING Barbie

PAUL MESCAL All of Us Strangers

DOMINIC SESSA The Holdovers

Leading Actress

FANTASIA BARRINO The Color Purple

SANDRA HÜLLER Anatomy of a Fall

CAREY MULLIGAN Maestro

VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane

MARGOT ROBBIE Barbie

EMMA STONE Poor Things

Leading Actor

BRADLEY COOPER Maestro

COLMAN DOMINGO Rustin

PAUL GIAMATTI The Holdovers

BARRY KEOGHAN Saltburn

CILLIAN MURPHY Oppenheimer

TEO YOO Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall, The Killers of the Flower Moon, The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things are nominated for Best Picture at the Baftas 2024

Best Film

ANATOMY OF A FALL

THE HOLDOVERS

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

OPPENHEIMER

POOR THINGS

Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

British Short Animation

CRAB DAY

VISIBLE MENDING

WILD SUMMON

British Short Film

FESTIVAL OF SLAPS

GORKA

JELLYFISH AND LOBSTER

SUCH A LOVELY DAY

YELLOW

Casting

ALL OF US STRANGERS

ANATOMY OF A FALL

THE HOLDOVERS

HOW TO HAVE SEX

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Cinematography

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

MAESTRO

OPPENHEIMER

POOR THINGS

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Costume Design

BARBIE

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

NAPOLEON

OPPENHEIMER

POOR THINGS

Documentary

20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL

AMERICAN SYMPHONY

BEYOND UTOPIA

STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE

WHAM!

Editing

ANATOMY OF A FALL

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

OPPENHEIMER

POOR THINGS

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Make Up & Hair

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

MAESTRO

NAPOLEON

OPPENHEIMER

POOR THINGS

Original Score

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

OPPENHEIMER

POOR THINGS

SALTBURN

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Production Design

BARBIE

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

OPPENHEIMER

POOR THINGS

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Sound

FERRARI

MAESTRO

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

OPPENHEIMER

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Special Visual Effects

THE CREATOR

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

NAPOLEON

