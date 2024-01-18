Bafta nominations 2024: full list of nominees including Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall - when is awards show?
Full list of Bafta 2024 nominees ahead of awards ceremony next month
The Bafta nominations are in and it's been a good day for Oppenheimer with 13 nods across 25 categories - additionally foreign film Anatomy of a Fall found success whilst Barbie underperformed in the top categories.
Bafta is the UK's top film awards show, it is usually attended by Kate Middleton, and is seen as a precursor to the Oscars in March - so success here bodes well for a film's chances of picking up the industry's most prestigious award.
The 2024 awards recognises outstanding achievement across 25 awards, with many of last year's biggest films receiving nods. British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Naomi Ackie announced the top 12 categories today with the rest released on Baftas website. This is the full list of Bafta 2024 nominees:
Who are the Bafta 2024 nominees?
The Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- LISA SELBY, REBECCA LLOYD-EVANS, ALEX FRY
- CHRISTOPHER SHARP
- SAVANAH LEAF, SHIRLEY O'CONNOR, MEDB RIORDAN
- MOLLY MANNING WALKER
- ELLA GLENDINING
Original Screenplay
- ANATOMY OF A FALL
- BARBIE
- THE HOLDOVERS
- MAESTRO
- PAST LIVES
Adapted Screenplay
- ALL OF US STRANGERS
- AMERICAN FICTION
- OPPENHEIMER
- POOR THINGS
- THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Film Not in the English Language
- 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL
- ANATOMY OF A FALL
- PAST LIVES
- SOCIETY OF THE SNOW
- THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Animated Film
- THE BOY AND THE HERON
- CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET
- ELEMENTAL
- SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Director
- ANDREW HAIGH All of Us Strangers
- JUSTINE TRIET Anatomy of a Fall
- ALEXANDER PAYNE The Holdovers
- BRADLEY COOPER Maestro
- CHRISTOPHER NOLAN Oppenheimer
- JONATHAN GLAZER The Zone of Interest
Supporting Actress
- EMILY BLUNT Oppenheimer
- DANIELLE BROOKS The Color Purple
- CLAIRE FOY All of Us Strangers
- SANDRA HÜLLER The Zone of Interest
- ROSAMUND PIKE Saltburn
- DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH The Holdovers
Supporting Actor
- ROBERT DE NIRO Killers of The Flower Moon
- ROBERT DOWNEY JR. Oppenheimer
- JACOB ELORDI Saltburn
- RYAN GOSLING Barbie
- PAUL MESCAL All of Us Strangers
- DOMINIC SESSA The Holdovers
Leading Actress
- FANTASIA BARRINO The Color Purple
- SANDRA HÜLLER Anatomy of a Fall
- CAREY MULLIGAN Maestro
- VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane
- MARGOT ROBBIE Barbie
- EMMA STONE Poor Things
Leading Actor
- BRADLEY COOPER Maestro
- COLMAN DOMINGO Rustin
- PAUL GIAMATTI The Holdovers
- BARRY KEOGHAN Saltburn
- CILLIAN MURPHY Oppenheimer
- TEO YOO Past Lives
Best Film
- ANATOMY OF A FALL
- THE HOLDOVERS
- KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- OPPENHEIMER
- POOR THINGS
Rising Star Award
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
British Short Animation
- CRAB DAY
- VISIBLE MENDING
- WILD SUMMON
British Short Film
- FESTIVAL OF SLAPS
- GORKA
- JELLYFISH AND LOBSTER
- SUCH A LOVELY DAY
- YELLOW
Casting
- ALL OF US STRANGERS
- ANATOMY OF A FALL
- THE HOLDOVERS
- HOW TO HAVE SEX
- KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Cinematography
- KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- MAESTRO
- OPPENHEIMER
- POOR THINGS
- THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Costume Design
- BARBIE
- KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- NAPOLEON
- OPPENHEIMER
- POOR THINGS
Documentary
- 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL
- AMERICAN SYMPHONY
- BEYOND UTOPIA
- STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE
- WHAM!
Editing
- ANATOMY OF A FALL
- KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- OPPENHEIMER
- POOR THINGS
- THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Make Up & Hair
- KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- MAESTRO
- NAPOLEON
- OPPENHEIMER
- POOR THINGS
Original Score
- KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- OPPENHEIMER
- POOR THINGS
- SALTBURN
- SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
Production Design
- BARBIE
- KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- OPPENHEIMER
- POOR THINGS
- THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Sound
- FERRARI
- MAESTRO
- MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
- OPPENHEIMER
- THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Special Visual Effects
- THE CREATOR
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
- MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
- NAPOLEON
When is the Bafta 2024 awards ceremony?
The Bafta awards show will be held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, February 18. The ceremony is not broadcast live but will be available to watch on a delay in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Bafta awards show will be presented by Doctor Who star David Tennant.
