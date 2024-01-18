The Princess of Wales stunned at the 2023 BAFTA Awards in a recycled Alexander McQueen gown and black opera style gloves

It is nearly the UK’s turn to be in the limelight when it comes to an awards ceremony after the 2024 Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and Critics Choice Awards have all taken place in the States. The 2024 BAFTA Awards takes place on February 18 and the nominations will be announced today (January 18).

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was one of the most glamorous attendees at the 2023 BAFTA Awards and wore an Alexander McQueen white dress with black opera style gowns. Catherine, Princess of Wales first wore the Alexander McQueen gown to the 2019 BAFTA Awards but it had been amended and a cascading draping had been added at the shoulder.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is currently spending her third time in hospital, she is recovering at The London Clinic after having abdominal surgery. The Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement which read that “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday (January 16) for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

As the 2024 BAFTA Awards takes place on February 18 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will not be able to attend the event as the Prince and Princess of Wales’s statement revealed that she is “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” It will be interesting to see if Prince William will attend by himself or will miss the event too this year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales’s 2023 BAFTA Awards dress was created by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Sarah was responsible for Kate Middleton’s incredibly beautiful wedding dress in 2011. For the 2023 BAFTA Awards, the Princess of Wales accessorised the gown with black opera style gowns and floral earrings from Zara.

The Princess of Wales recycled an Alexander McQueen dress to the 2023 BAFTA Awards that she had first worn in 2019

In 2020, the Princess of Wales wore a stunning white-and-gold-Alexander McQueen dress to the BAFTA Awards, Kate first wore the gown to a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. The dress was embroidered with gilded hibiscus flowers in honour of the country’s national flower.

For the 2019 BAFTA Awards, the Princess of Wales wore the Alexander McQueen gown that she recycled for the 2023 BAFTA Awards. In 2019, the one shouldered Grecian-style gown oozed wedding vibes.

The Princess of Wales was heavily pregnant for the 2018 BAFTA Awards and wore an empire waisted deep green Jenny Packham gown. Her first appearance at the awards ceremony alongside Prince William was in 2017 when she opted for a floral print off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen.

The Princess of Wales was heavily pregnant at the 2018 BAFTA Awards and dazzled in Jenny Packham.