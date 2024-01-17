Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Catherine, Princess of Wales is recovering in hospital following planned abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace released a statement explaining Kate Middleton had been admitted to the London Clinic which was shared on their social media accounts.

The statement read: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales ended the statement with an apology to “all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements." Adding that she is looking “forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Planned abdominal surgery has led to speculation that Kate Middleton may have undergone a hysterectomy. According to the NHS website the recovery time for such surgery is around 6 to 8 weeks. Which takes us to around Easter time and when the future Queen is likely to return to public duties.

Was Kate Middleton planning on having a fourth child?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud parents to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Many Royal fans believed that Kate Middleton was planning on having a fourth child after seeing her sort through baby clothes during a visit to the Baby Bank in April 2023.

However it appears the future Queen ruled out having anymore children months ago. The Baby Bank CEO Rebecca Mistry commented on how broody people felt when sorting through the tiny clothes with Kate saying: "Whereas I look at them and think 'I don't want to go through that again” according to GB News.