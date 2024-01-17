Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery at The London Clinic and is “unlikely’ to return to royal duties until Easter, she will no doubt be leaning on the support of her husband, Prince William, parents, Carole and Michael Middleton and Maria Borrallo, the nanny of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A statement from Kensington Palace said: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

Whilst she remains in hospital for ten to fourteen days, the royal nanny Maria Borrallo will no doubt be taking on additional responsibilities. Maria whose full name is Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been working with the Prince and Princess of Wales since 2014.

Maria Borrallo trained at the prestigious Norland College in Bath. According to their website, “Founded in 1892 by educational pioneer Emily Ward, Norland was the first educational establishment to offer any kind of childcare training. Emily Ward recognised the need for early years childcare to be more structured, centred around the child, loving and nurturing.”

Ulrika Jonsson's daughter Bo Jonsson trained to be a nanny at Norland College and she shared photographs of her graduating in April 2023. Ulrika was particularly proud of her daughter Bo as she was born with a congenital heart condition. She told The Sun that “She's no angel and she's no brain box but she has applied herself and worked extremely hard to gain a skill which will always be in demand, it just so happened that she managed to get a degree while doing so.”