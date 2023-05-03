An ancient Royal Family tradition may rule out Prince Louis from attending King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May

Prince Louis has endeared himself to fans of the Royal Family at just five-years-old, especially during his few public appearances which includes his heartwarming and adorable antics at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year. With King Charles III's coronation on 6 May, the question remains - will the young Prince be at the ceremony?

In what will be sad news for many, it seems that Prince Louis' participation at his grandfather's ceremony will be scaled back considerably. Some questions have been raised as to whether or not the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales will even attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

When the crowns are finally placed upon the heads of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, what will be the involvement of one of their youngest grandchildren, Prince Louis? Here is what you need to know.

Will Prince Louis be in attendance at King Charles III's coronation?

According to The Telegraph, Prince Louis will not be in attendance at Westminster Abbey when King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at the coronation ceremony on 6 May.

Meanwhile, older sister Princess Charlotte, 8, and and Prince George, 9, will be involved in some shape or form during the proceedings.

Why is Prince Louis not at King Charles III's coronation?

Prince Louis will not attend King Charles coronation ceremony due to an ancient Royal Family rule that dates back hundreds of years.

Due to the fact that the Prince is only five-years-old, this has reportedly ruled him out from being involved in the event as he is too young.

Will Prince Louis be involved in any other coronation proceedings?

Even though tradition has seemingly ruled Prince Louis out of the Westminster Abbey ceremony, this does not mean he will not be involved in any of the other coronation celebrations or proceedings.

