Will Prince Louis be at King Charles coronation? Why the 5-year-old will not attend Westminster Abbey ceremony

An ancient Royal Family tradition may rule out Prince Louis from attending King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
2 hours ago

Prince Louis has endeared himself to fans of the Royal Family at just five-years-old, especially during his few public appearances which includes his heartwarming and adorable antics at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year. With King Charles III's coronation on 6 May, the question remains - will the young Prince be at the ceremony?

In what will be sad news for many, it seems that Prince Louis' participation at his grandfather's ceremony will be scaled back considerably. Some questions have been raised as to whether or not the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales will even attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The news comes after Buckingham Palace officials have alluded to a smaller scale event as they strive keep to their promise of a 'slimmed down monarchy' under King Charles III. It boasts an exclusive guest list that includes Queen Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles and Prince Harry, while the likes of Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson will not be in attendance.

Even though the weather will not be up to par over the bank holiday weekend as families tuck into the coronation quiche and watch the much-anticipated event in person on the streets of London or live on TV, the event is expected to cost millions. It has been warned that the new King and Queen's procession could be disrupted by a number of protests.

When the crowns are finally placed upon the heads of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, what will be the involvement of one of their youngest grandchildren, Prince Louis? Here is what you need to know.

Will Prince Louis be in attendance at King Charles III's coronation?

Prince Louis is not expected to attend King Charles III's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey due to a Royal Family tradition - Credit: GettyPrince Louis is not expected to attend King Charles III's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey due to a Royal Family tradition - Credit: Getty
According to The Telegraph, Prince Louis will not be in attendance at Westminster Abbey when King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at the coronation ceremony on 6 May.

Meanwhile, older sister Princess Charlotte, 8, and and Prince George, 9, will be involved in some shape or form during the proceedings.

Why is Prince Louis not at King Charles III's coronation?

Prince Louis will not attend King Charles coronation ceremony due to an ancient Royal Family rule that dates back hundreds of years.

Due to the fact that the Prince is only five-years-old, this has reportedly ruled him out from being involved in the event as he is too young.

Will Prince Louis be involved in any other coronation proceedings?

Even though tradition has seemingly ruled Prince Louis out of the Westminster Abbey ceremony, this does not mean he will not be involved in any of the other coronation celebrations or proceedings.

Reports suggest that he will reunite with his family during the procession back to Buckingham Palace and is included in the line-up of the famous balcony moment, which will see an iconic Red Arrow flypast.

