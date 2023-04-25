Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on 6 May

His Majesty has been on record promising a smaller and more intimate ceremony on 6 May meaning some members close to The Royal Family, such as Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children Archie and Lillibet, have not been invited. This means the fate of the soon-to-be Queen's former partner is up in the air - much like the scheduled Red Arrows flypast.

Here is everything you need to know about Andrew Parker Bowles. This includes whether or not he has been invited to King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Who is Andrew Parker Bowles?

Andrew Parker Bowles is most famously known for being the former husband of King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla. The 83-year-old is a retired British Army officer who served for 34 years, rising from the rank of lieutenant to colonel before he retired in 1994.

He was born in Surrey on 27 December, 1939 and is the eldest of four children to parents Derek Henry Parker Bowles and Ann Parker Bowles. Some sources claim that his godmother was the Queen Mother and he was a page at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

Before starting a relationship with Camilla, Andrew dated Princess Anne for several years starting in June 1970. But the relationship could not go any further as he was Catholic while she was Protestant.

Mr Parker Bowles has previous experience of being an amateur jockey and rode at the Grand National in 1969. He and the horse, which he named The Fossa, finished the race in 11th place, while Andrew also played on then-Prince Charles' polo team.

When were Andrew Parker Bowles and Queen Camilla married?

Andrew Parker Bowles OBE and Queen Camilla have kept a friendly relationship ever since their divorce in 1995 - Credit: Getty

Andrew Parker Bowles and Camilla Shand first shared an intermittent relationship before they eloped in a Roman Catholic wedding ceremony in 1973. During their marriage, they shared two children; Tom Parker Bowles, 48, and Laura Rose Lopes, 45.

The couple lived at Bolehyde Manor and Middlewick House in Wiltshire. They now share five great-grandchildren called Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis and Gus.

But Andrew and Camilla then decided to divorce in 1995. This brought an end to a 22-year-long marriage.

Why did Queen Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles get divorced?

It is reported that the end of Andrew and Camilla's marriage came down to infidelity on both sides. Parker Bowles was known to have had numerous affairs over the course of the relationship, which included several of his wife's friends.

While the soon-to-be Queen allegedly cheated on Andrew too, including with her current husband King Charles III. But it is said that both knew of each other's extramarital affairs.

It was Camilla who filed for divorce on the grounds that they were living separately for years. The petition was heard and granted at the High Court Family Division in London in January 1995 and was finalised just two months later.

Did Andrew Parker Bowles remarry after Queen Camilla?

Andrew Parker Bowles remarried just one year after his divorce from Camilla to Rosemary Pitman in 1996. They did not have any children, but she already had three children with her ex-husband Lt Col John Hugh Pitman.

Rosemary died from complications due to cancer in 2010. Andrew has not remarried since her passing.

Has Andrew Parker Bowles been invited to King Charles III coronation - will he attend?

Andrew Parker Bowles will attend King Charles III's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. He will be among the 2,000 guests invited to the service as he wishes to support his great-grandchildren Freddy, Gus and Louis, all 13, who have one of the many starring roles as Pages of Honour to their grandmother Camilla as she is crowned Queen.