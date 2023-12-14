Viola Prettejohn plays a teenage Queen Elizabeth in the The Crown’s season 6 part 2 and Eve Best takes on the role of Carole Middleton

Viola Prettejohn is not a household name, yet, but that might change after taking on the role of a teenage Queen Elizabeth in The Crown’s season 6 part 2. She follows in the footsteps of Imelda Staunton, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman in portraying the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Viola takes on the role of the teenage Queen Elizabeth, then Princess Elizabeth. The actor is the daughter of TSB Chairman and went to the prestigious St Paul’s Girls’ School in London.

The Daily Mail reported: “Having started with Diana’s ‘ghost,’ the Netflix drama is set to close with a ‘reconstruction’ of the future Queen having a wild night out on VE Day- and kissing American GIs. The scenes were filmed with the then Princess of Elizabeth played by Viola Prettejohn, 20. Accounts of that night agree that the sisters did indeed slip out of Buckingham Palace for a few hours, in a party of 16. They danced the conga at the Ritz and were home by midnight.”

Eve Best, who is known for her roles in House of Dragon and Maryland, plays the role of Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, in Season 6, part 2 of The Crown. Eve was also Dr O’Hara in Nurse Jackie, the Duchess of Windsor in The King’s Speech and headmistress Farah Dowling in Fate: The Winx Saga. The Telegraph reported: “Eve Best is portrayed in The Crown as a meddling ‘Mrs Bennet’ figure who carefully masterminded her daughter’s relationship with Prince William.”