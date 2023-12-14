Rupert Finch (right) pictured with Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugeine's husband and wife Natasha. Rupert is the former boyfriend of Kate Middleton.

Sienna Miller is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Oli Green and is currently displaying her pregnant bump on the cover of Vogue. Actor Oli Green plays the role of Kate Middleton’s ex boyfriend Rupert Finch in Season 6 Part Two, which is out on Netflix now. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the name of Rupert Finch, some people have described him as Prince William’s original love rival as he went out with Kate Middleton before he did.

According to society bible Tatler, “Finch was considered the ultimate catch by Kate’s friends.” He was allegedly her ‘boyfriend’ when she sashayed down the catwalk and caught Prince William’s eye. Tatler goes on to say that Kate and Rupert “reportedly met as students in the St Andrews’ halls of residence and were together for just under a year in 2001. Finch’s alma mater was Yorkshire’s Ampleforth College and following St Andrews he went on to graduate from the College of Law (now the University of Law) in Guildford.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After splitting up from Kate, Rupert went on to marry Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, the daughter of the Marquess of Reader and co-founder of the fashion label Beulah London. The couple wed in 2013 at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Cirencester and had a reception at Cirencester House, Prince William and Kate went to the wedding, just like Rupert and Natasha went to their nuptials.