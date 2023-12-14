Oli Green plays Kate Middleton’s ex boyfriend Rupert Finch in The Crown, who did Rupert marry?
Sienna Miller’s partner Oli Green plays the part of Kate Middleton’s ex boyfriend in The Crown Season 6 Part 2
Sienna Miller is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Oli Green and is currently displaying her pregnant bump on the cover of Vogue. Actor Oli Green plays the role of Kate Middleton’s ex boyfriend Rupert Finch in Season 6 Part Two, which is out on Netflix now. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the name of Rupert Finch, some people have described him as Prince William’s original love rival as he went out with Kate Middleton before he did.
According to society bible Tatler, “Finch was considered the ultimate catch by Kate’s friends.” He was allegedly her ‘boyfriend’ when she sashayed down the catwalk and caught Prince William’s eye. Tatler goes on to say that Kate and Rupert “reportedly met as students in the St Andrews’ halls of residence and were together for just under a year in 2001. Finch’s alma mater was Yorkshire’s Ampleforth College and following St Andrews he went on to graduate from the College of Law (now the University of Law) in Guildford.”
After splitting up from Kate, Rupert went on to marry Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, the daughter of the Marquess of Reader and co-founder of the fashion label Beulah London. The couple wed in 2013 at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Cirencester and had a reception at Cirencester House, Prince William and Kate went to the wedding, just like Rupert and Natasha went to their nuptials.
Rupert Finch and his wife Natasha have three children, Georgia, Cienna and India Grace Albertine. Natasha’s fashion label Beulah London was founded by her in 2010 along with Lavinia Brennan. Not only is Catherine, Princess of Wales, a fan of the label, but so is Princess Beatrice and Lady Frederick Windsor, the actress Sophie Winkleman who is the half sister of Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman.
