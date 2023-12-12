BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming to an end and the final takes place this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. The final takes place this weekend. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC

I have made no secret of the fact that I never used to watch Strictly Come Dancing until this year. I have been captivated by several celebrities on the show, including the incredibly talented Layton Williams, the ‘star quality’ of Bobby Brazier, the flexibility of Angela Rippon and the humility of Ellie Leach. It has been amazing to watch Ellie’s confidence grow steadily week by week and without question, I would like her to win Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The celebrities left in the final are Bobby Brazier, Layton Williams and Ellie Leach. In the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Semi-Final, Annabel Croft was eliminated. She lost the dance-off to Bobby Brazier narrowly, and I was disappointed to see her go as the Strictly Come Dancing experience had obviously been a cathartic one for her as she had just recently lost her husband Mel Coleman (a Strictly fan) to cancer.

When she exited the show, Annabel said on Instagram that “I’m not sure where I would be at mentall, had I not taken on this challenge and pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I am so appreciative that Strictly gave me this opportunity at this time in my life.” She was inundated with messages, one fan said “Strictly has been enhanced by your presence this year, along with the most special partner you could have,” whilst another said: “I’m so sad that you won’t be in the final. You have my husband’s heart and mine.”

Who is the favourite to win the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final?

According to BettingSites, Ellie Leach is the favourite to win the final, Layton Williams is 12/1 and Bobby Brazier is 20/1.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final on?