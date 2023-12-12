As the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final comes to a close this weekend, discover all about the live tour in 2024, including full list of shows and dates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For those of you who have been avidly watching Strictly Come Dancing 2023 and who don’t know what to do with yourself once the final is over this weekend, then fear not. Make sure you don’t miss out on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which is taking place in 2024. The live judging panel has been announced and includes Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood and the host is Janette Manrara. Celebrities taking part include Bobby Brazier alongside Dianne Buswell, Annabel Croft with Graziano Di Prima, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Jowita Przystal, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 including Angela Rippon, Layton Williams and Ellie Leach gave their thoughts on joining the tour. Ellie Leach said that “I said before that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true and now, I get to be on the tour as well! I can’t wait for January to experience it all over again - it’s going to be a blast!” Layton Williams also commented and said that “The Strictly tour means more sequins -lots and lots of sequins! I couldn’t think of a better way to end this fab experience. I can’t wait to dance in arenas across the countries and meet all the fans that have supported my journey.”

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 taking place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing LIve Tour 2024 takes place during January and February on the following dates and venues. You can book tickets here.