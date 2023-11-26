Jack Tweed was only 21 when he tragically lost his wife Jade Goody to cervical cancer

The late Jade Goody with Jack Tweed and sons Bobby and Freddie. Photograph by Getty

Bobby Brazier's tribute performance on Strictly Come Dancing to his late mother Jade Goody not only brought his father Jeff Brazier and brother Freddie to tears, but also judges Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. Jade, who shot to fame on Big Brother passed away from cervical cancer on Mother’s Day in March 2009, Bobby was only five years old at the time.

After his performance Bobby said that his mother’s death “changed my life completely, I’d love to spend a day with her just to see where I get my smile from.” In the VT before his performance, his father Jeff Brazier revealed that “As a family we are very tight, we have had to be as loss has made us grow closer.”

At the time of Jade Goody’s death, she was married to Jack Tweed, the couple had wed only one month before she died of cervical cancer. Jack revealed to presenters Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley that he originally lied about his age when he met Jade in a nightclub in Essex. Metro reported that Jack said “We met in a nightclub just round the corner in Essex, then we didn’t speak for a while and then we met in the same nightclub again. I’d put an extra five years to my age, yeah.”

Jade Goody and Jack Tweed married on February 22, 2009 at Down Hall Hotel & Spa in Hatfield Heath, near Bishop's Stortford in Essex. Their wedding was attended by the late Paul O’Grady, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan. Jade’s children Bobbie and Freddie were also in attendance. According to the Daily Mail, “Jade wore a £3,400 Manuel Mota dress gifted to her by the late Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, who was father of Dodi Fayed, the romantic partner of Diana, Princess of Wales, who both died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.”

Jade’s mother Jackiey Budden claimed to OK! Magazine in 2009 that Jack had been pregnant with twins during her relationship with Jack, but lost them both. Jade passed away in March 2009 with Jack by her side, along with her mother and family friend Kevin Adams. In the same month, Jack Tweed had been convicted of assaulting a taxi driver. The Telegraph reported that “It is the second time in six months that Tweed has been convicted of assault.

Last September, he was given an 18-month prison term after being found guilty of attacking a 16-year-old boy with a golf club in Ongar, Essex.”

