Amy Dowden made a surprise return to the Strictly Come Dancing show. Photograph by Getty

Although the headlines today are about Bobby Brazier’s beautiful tribute to his late mother Jade Goody and Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola topping the leaderboard, week 10 of the show also saw the return of Amy Dowden who couldn’t perform this year as a pro due to her battle with stage three breast cancer.

On her Instagram stories, she shared a photograph of herself on the way to the studios alongside a caption that said “@bbcstrictly here I come! Can’t wait to support and watch everyone.”

Amy Dowden had hoped to return to the show earlier but she fractured her foot and shared the news with her fans in the middle of November. She said “Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot. Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few weeks. 2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!”