Strictly Come Dancing’s star Amy Dowden recently opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in an interview. (Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Sara Davies has said she made it her “mission” to have Amy Dowden as a friend when she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Caerphilly-born dancer, 33, responded saying: “We just hit it off though, didn’t we? We supported each other and I loved seeing you and having our debrief on a Friday in the studio.”

Davies said: “No, no, no, it wasn’t just … I was making a beeline! I decided that the only person I was really hoping to make friends with that I hadn’t was Amy Dowden.”

The 39-year-old businesswoman had been partnered with Slovenian dancer Aljaz Skorjanec when she was eliminated during the 19th series of BBC One show Strictly. During Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Davies and Dowden will begin their journey in Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne, before travelling through antique shops in Whitley Bay, Langley Moor and Hartlepool.

Harrogate will be the setting for their auction finale and they will see cranberry finger bowls, boudoir chairs, Georgian shoe buckles, and a set of bronze dragon heads along the way. Antiques experts Natasha Raskin Sharp and Steven Moore will be on hand to help them as the celebrities drive in a 1985 Ford Cortina.

Professional dancer Dowden has not been partnered with a celebrity on the latest Strictly as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer. She has been detailing her health on social media, including having a mastectomy and chemotherapy, as she tries to raise awareness about the condition.