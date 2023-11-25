Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola during the live show at Blackpool. The couple recently shared a joint post on Instagram. Photograph courtesy of BBC/Guy Levy

Both Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are reportedly single but thanks to their ‘incredible chemistry’ fans have been speculating for weeks that a romance could be on the cards for the pair. The couple both recently shared a joint post on Instagram where Vito said: “Live the present and be grateful for what you have in life. Be happy to waking up every morning and appreciate the small things. This makes the real Happiness.” Ellie said “always live in the present and appreciate little things so lucky and grateful for this experience with you xxx.”

In response to Ellie and Vito’s Instagram post, Tess Daly said “Cuties,” whilst Zoe Ball said “you guys,” followed by three heart emojis. Zara McDermott (her boyfriend Sam Thompson is currently on I’m A Celebrity 2023), said “My darlings,” followed by three heart emojis. One fan commented “Tell me your a couple without telling me your a couple!” whilst another said “I get that this is just a photoshoot and that you are just dance partners and friends BUT half the country are now hoping that you might be just more than ;just friends. Just saying!”

Ellie Leach, who rose to fame on ITV’s Coronation Street, is a cousin of Brooke Vincent who starred on the soap from 2004 to 2019. Ellie Leach started dating dancer Reagan Pettman in 2018 but the couple split earlier this year after he cheated on her.