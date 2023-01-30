Vernon Kay is currently covering for Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show

Long serving broadcaster Zoe Ball was absent from her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday 30 January 2023.

The 52-year-old has been the main host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show since 2019 and she can typically be heard on the show between 6.30am and 9.30am from Monday to Friday.

Viewers were greeted by a different voice this morning with former I’m A Celeb finalist Vernon Kay stepping in at the last moment.

Kay is no stranger to presenting duties - the 48-year-old presented the BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012 and he also fronted his own show on Radio X between 2015 and 2017. The star has since moved into motorsports and he now presents live coverage of Formula E for platforms around the world.

For now, Kay is filling in for Ball on a temporary basis - but where is Zoe Ball today and what has the BBC Radio 2 host said about her absence from the show? Here is everything you need to know.

Where is Zoe Ball today?

Zoe Ball is currently absent from her role on BBC Radio 2 due to ill health.

Breaking the news to her 400,000 followers on Twitter, Ball posted a picture with Rylan Clark and Vernon Kay with the caption: “So I’ve got covid… but good news is ya man @VernonKay is looking after y’all @BBCRadio2 back soon.”

Vernon Kay will present the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show while Zoe Ball is absent. (Getty Images)

Kay also announced the news to his 1.1 million followers on Twitter, writing: “Couple of mornings on BBCRadio2 coming up!! Get well soon @zoetheball 5am wake up’s play havoc with the eye bags!! See you tomorrow from 6.30am.”

Ball is expected to return to her role on the show in the near future. The exact length of her absence has not yet been revealed.

How have people reacted to the news?

BBC Radio 2 listeners have sent their well wishes to presenter Zoe Ball.

One user tweeted: “Aww no. Hope you’re feeling better soon. Will miss your cheery happy vibes you give us all.”

Another user tweeted: “Wishing you all the best Zoe & I hope you’re feeling better very soon.”

Singer Louise Redknapp tweeted: “Hope your ok Lovely.”

Rylan Clark also tweeted: “nooooo”

Kay has also received many messages of support on Twitter and many listeners are excited to see him back on the radio.

One user tweeted: “Brilliant!! Will be listening from 6.30am as usual. Can’t beat a bit of Vernon in the morning.”

Another said: “It’s like when your favourite substitute teacher turns up as a child. Looking forward to listening to you on my delivery round tomorrow.”

Who is Zoe Ball?

Zoe Ball is a 52-year-old British radio and TV presenter. She is best known for being the first ever female host of both Radio 1 Breakfast and Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Ball was a contestant on the third series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 and she also hosted the spin off show Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two from 2011 until 2021.