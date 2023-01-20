Welsh comedian Rob Brydon said that he was ‘devastated’ to hear that presenter Ken Bruce will be leaving BBC Radio 2 in March after more than three decades

Rob Brydon has shared his feelings on the news that Ken Bruce will be leaving BBC Radio 2 after 31 years presenting the mid-morning show. Brydon had previously worked alongside Bruce at the station, and on one occasion impersonated the presenter for more than two hours.

What did Rob Brydon say about Ken Bruce quitting Radio 2?

The Welsh comedian took to Twitter to jokingly ask for privacy following the news that the presenter was leaving Radio 2 after more than 30 years. Bruce had announced his departure on Tuesday (17 January).

On the same day Rob joined many other media personalities in commenting on Bruce’s departure - he tweeted: "Devastated to hear @RealKenBruce has decided to leave @BBCRadio2. I ask that people please respect my privacy at this difficult time."

Rob is best-known for playing the neurotic uncle Bryn in 2000s sitcom Gavin and Stacey, and for hosting comedy game show Would I Lie To You? alongside Lee Mack and David Mitchell.

However, Rob has also made several BBC radio appearances over his career, dating back to the ‘90s. He has worked as a stand-in presenter on BBC Radio 2 over the years, covering for regular hosts, including Ken Bruce.

Did Rob Brydon impersonate Ken Bruce?

On April Fools’ Day 2011, Rob appeared in place of Bruce on his mid-morning show as a joke. Brydon impersonated Bruce’s Scottish accent for the full two and a half hour slot.

At the very end of the show, whilst still playing Bruce, he introduced the real Ken Bruce as his brother Kenn with two ‘n’s. Brydon is well-known for his impressions, and often jumps at the chance to try one out on his show Would I Lie To You?

Other names in his back catalogue include Doc Brown from Back to the Future, fellow comic David Mitchell, Anthony Hopkins, Sean Connery, Bruno Tonioli, and Terry Wogan.

When did Ken Bruce quit BBC Radio 2?

Bruce announced his plans to leave his radio show, which he has presented for the last 31 years, whilst on air on 17 January. He will leave the show when his contract expires in March - it was later revealed that he will move to the rival station Greatest HIts Radio in April.

Ken told listeners: "I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2. I’ll reach the end of my current contract in March, and so at that point I will be moving on from Radio 2.

“Nothing stays the same forever. I have been here for quite a long time now, and it possibly is time to move over and let somebody else have a go."

Bruce follows other big name Radio 2 presenters who have quit the station in recent years, including Graham Norton, Paul O’Grady, Steve Wright, Vanessa Feltz, Craig Charles, and Simon Mayo.

The veteran presenter came 11th on the BBC’s list of highest-paid earners for the year 2020-2021, having been paid £385,000. It has been reported that he could earn as much as £500,000 at Greatest Hits Radio.