Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas and Radio 2 star Ryan Clark are among the favourites to replace DJ Ken Bruce who will leave the station in March

BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce announced that he will leave the station later this year after more than 30 years with the BBC. His mid-morning show is a staple of Radio 2 programming and was known for its long running features such as PopMaster, Track of My Years, and The Love Song.

Bruce will leave a void at the station that must be filled, and already several big names in the world of entertainment have been tipped to replace the long-time presenter. Among the rumoured favourites are several current Radio 2 presenters.

When did Ken Bruce quit BBC Radio 2?

Bruce announced his decision to leave his morning show on air on Tuesday 17 January - he explained that he will leave the station when his contract expires in March. It was later revealed that Bruce would be joining rival station Greatest Hits Radio in April.

The presenter is predicted to make around £500,000 a year at Greatest Hits - considerably more than his generous £385,000 salary with Radio 2. Bruce joined a growing list of big name talent to leave the station, following Graham Norton, Paul O’Grady, Steve Wright, Vanessa Feltz, Craig Charles, and Simon Mayo.

He said in a statement: "Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March. It’s been a tremendously happy time for me.

“I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues. However, I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it’s time for a change.”

Rylan Clark, Zoe Ball, and Matt Lucas are all favourites to replace Ken Bruce

Bruce has hosted his morning show for more than three decades - beginning in the 9.30am-12pm slot back in 1986 before taking a break in 1990. He returned to the slot in 1992 and has continued in the role for the last 31 years.

Bruce’s show is the most-listened to in all of UK radio, with an average of 8.7 million tuning in. The decision on who will replace the radio veteran will be a very important one for Radio 2 - these are the names currently in the running:

Who will replace Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2?

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark is said to be among the favourites to step into the breach at Radio 2. The TV personality made a name for himself on season nine of The X Factor before going on to win season 11 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Clark has been a presenter of This Morning for the better part of a decade and currently presents a Saturday afternoon show on Radio 2. Clark paid tribute to Bruce following his announcement, tweeting: “A beautiful man who’s always been so lovely to me at BBCRadio2.

“Going to be so missed on air, but personally I’ll miss having a beer in a foreign country discussing anything and everything whilst at Eurovision. Thanks for always being so lovely”

Radio 2 presenter Gary Davies has also been tipped to fill KenBruce’s shoes

Gary Davies

Gary Davies is another likely contender and already well-known at Radio 2. Davies was a regular presenter on BBC music TV show Top of the Pops but has decades of experience on the radio.

He has his own Radio 2 show, Sounds of the 80s, which he took over from Sara Cox in 2018. Davies also regularly covers his fellow Radio 2 presenters’ slots, including for Rylan and Bruce.

Zoe Ball

Zoe Ball, the BBC’s second-highest paid talent after Gary Lineker, making around £980,000, is also a potential replacement. Ball has been with BBC radio since the late ‘90s, starting as a presenter on Radio 1 Breakfast.

She joined Radio 2 in 2008 and has presented the Radio 2 Breakfast Show weekdays from 6.30am-9.30am since 2019. If she is picked as Bruce’s replacement then producers will have just as much of a job finding the right person to take over her morning slot.

Matt Lucas

Matt Lucas, comedian and Great British Bake Off presenter has also reportedly been tipped to fill Bruce’s large shoes. Lucas is well-known for the now-controversial sketch-show Little Britain, as well as his many film roles.