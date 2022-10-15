Jonathan Ross Show will be back on ITV tonight

A popular chat show is set to return to our screens for its 19th season in just a few hours.

The Jonathan Ross Show will be back on ITV tonight. It will be the first episode since 18 December 2021. The programme marked its 10th year on air last year.

The chat show first aired on 3 September 2011, following the end of BBC One’s Friday with Jonathan Ross. The previous programme finished in 2010.

If you are thinking of tuning in to the Jonathan Ross Show, here is all you need to know - including time, channel and guests.

What time is the Jonathan Ross Show on?

The ITV show will return for its 19th season this evening (15 October). It is scheduled to begin at 10pm and will run until 11.05pm.

Advertisement

The Jonathan Ross Show will continue to air on Sunday nights over the coming months. For reference the 18th series in 2021 had nine episodes running from 23 October until 18 December.

What channel is it on and how can you watch?

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on ITV as well as its HD channel. It is channel number: 103 for Freeview, 103 on Sky and 103 on Virgin Media.

If you are unable to watch the episode live, it will be available on catch-up via the ITV Hub. It is free to use and does not require a subscription, although you do need to have a TV licence.

Who are the guests on the Jonathan Ross Show this week?

This week guests include, in her first chat show interview, the sporting star of the summer - England’s Euros winning footballer Chloe Kelly - the hilarious Romesh Ranganathan, and multi-BRIT award-winning and chart-topping singer, the always fun and unpredictable Lewis Capaldi, who will be chatting and performing in the studio.

Advertisement

The Jonathan Ross Show. Picture: ITV

What is the Jonathan Ross Show?

ITV said: “The Jonathan Ross Show is back for a brand new series, with Jonathan once again inviting the biggest names in show business on to his famous sofa”. If you have not watched the programme, it is a comedy chat show featuring guests from across sport and entertainment world.

It launched in 2011 following the end of Jonathan Ross’s old BBC show. Friday with Jonathan Ross was broadcase on BBC One between 2001 and 2010.

In 2021, the Jonathan Ross Show aired two seasons, one in the spring and then again in the autumn/ winter. However in 2022 there is only one series scheduled and it will begin on 15 October.

Advertisement

Who is Jonathan Ross?

Born in November 1960, Ross is a broadcaster, film critic, comedian, actor, writer and producer. A man with a very large number of hats you could say!

He hosted a radio show on BBC Radio 2 from 1999 to 2010 and also fronted Friday with Jonathan Ross on BBC One until 2010. Since moving to ITV, he has also hosted The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer.

Ross began his career as a TV researcher and made his debut on Channel 4 in 1987 with The Last Resort with Jonathan Ross. He hosted the British Comedy Awards every year from 1991 to 2014, except for 2008.