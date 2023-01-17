BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce has announced that he will leave the show in March, after more than 30 years in the role, to join Greatest Hits Radio in April

Veteran BBC Radio broadcaster Ken Bruce has announced that he will leave his mid-morning show on BBC Radio 2 after 31 years in the role, and will join a rival station later this year. The broadcaster announced his decision on air today (17 January) during his show.

Ken Bruce will leave BBC Radio 2 after more than 30 years in the role

Advertisement

Who is Ken Bruce?

Ken Bruce, 71, is a Scottish broadcaster - he began his radio career presenting Radio 2 Ballroom for Radio Scotland in 1980, and joined BBC Radio 2 as a regular in 1984.

Advertisement

He began presenting the mid-morning weekday slot on Radio 2 in 1986 and took a break from the programme in 1990. However, in 1992 he returned to the slot and has continued in the role for the last 31 years. He covers the slot from 9.30am-12pm on weekdays.

His show is heavily based around music with regular features such as the Record of the Week and Tracks of My Years. Bruce also plays a dedicated love song at 10.15 each day. The PopMaster was first introduced on the show in 1998 Bruce’s show in 1998 and is still played today - the final part of the quiz challenges contestants to name three top 75 UK hits by a certain act within 10 seconds.

Advertisement

Why is Ken Bruce leaving BBC Radio 2?

Announcing his departure on his radio show, Bruce said: “Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March.

“It’s been a tremendously happy time for me: I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues. However I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it’s time for a change.

“I would stress that this is entirely my decision but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly. I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success.”

Advertisement

How much does Ken Bruce get paid for his BBC Radio 2 slot?

Advertisement

In the 2022 list of the BBC’s highest earners, it was revealed that Bruce was paid in the range of £385,000 - £389,999 for his work with the company over the past year. The list does not include stars employed by BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the company.

Bruce came 11th on the list - ahead of DJ Lauren Laverne on £380,000 - £384,999, and behind BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James on £390,000 - £394,999. Football pundit Gary Lineker topped the list for the fifth year in a row, with earnings of £1,350,000 - £1,354,999.

What will Ken Bruce do next?

Advertisement

Ken Bruce will join rival radio station Greatest Hits Radio in April after leaving his contract with BBC Radio 2 expires in March. He will present a show from 10am-1pm on the Bauer radio station, alongside presenters including Simon Mayo at Drivetime and Jackie Brambles in the early evening.

Bruce said: “What better way to celebrate my 45 years in radio than with a new adventure and a brand-new show on Greatest Hits Radio. I say brand-new but there will still be PopMaster, me and my musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70s, 80s and 90s. I’m looking forward to getting started and to you joining me for my very first show. See you in April!”

Advertisement